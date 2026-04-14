Dragons young gun Loko Pasifiki Tonga requests release

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St George Illawarra forward Loko Pasifiki Tonga has requested a release from the club, as he looks to explore opportunities elsewhere in search of consistent NRL football.

Sources have told ESPN that the 20-year-old has grown increasingly frustrated with his lack of first-grade opportunities, prompting the young forward to seek permission to speak with rival clubs.

Despite being viewed internally as a promising middle-forward option, Tonga has struggled to cement a spot in the Dragons' top squad rotation this season, with competition for places limiting his pathway into the NRL side.

Loko Pasifiki Tonga of the Dragons is tackled during a NRL pre-season match. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

The request is not believed to stem from issues within the club environment, but rather a desire for greater opportunity at the top level as he continues his development.

Clubs are expected to show interest should the Dragons grant him permission to negotiate, given his physical profile and potential as a developing middle.

It remains unclear at this stage whether St George Illawarra will immediately grant a release, or look to retain the forward as depth amid a long and physically demanding season.