Matt Dufty to play first NRL game in nearly four years

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Matt Dufty has heeded South Sydney's SOS call and will come face-to-face with his old club St George Illawarra in his first NRL game for 1,421 days.

It comes as star recruit Leo Thompson prepares for his Canterbury debut, having recovered from his calf injury in time for Sunday's clash with Parramatta.

Speedy fullback Dufty holds a NSW Cup contract with Souths so needed an exemption to face the Dragons in place of the injured Jye Gray this Saturday.

The 30-year-old's most recent NRL game came in May 2022 before he was released by Canterbury mid-season to join English side Warrington.

Dufty returned to Australia over the off-season, played two trials for Souths, and trained at fullback in Tuesday's field session before being named on Souths' team sheet at 4pm.

Matthew Dufty of the Rabbitohs during this year's Charity Shield. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

His return comes against the winless Dragons, who opted not to renew the local junior's contract following the 2021 season.

"It's funny how it works sometimes," said Souths halfback Jamie Humphreys.

"He was obviously a Dragons junior and probably things didn't end there the way he would've wanted.

"Probably couldn't get a closer replacement to Jye than Dufty at the moment. They're really similar in the way they play, so much energy and they'll take those tough carries and make the metres that we need."