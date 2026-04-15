Bulldogs' Bula pursuit seems over as Tracey re-signs

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Newly re-signed Connor Tracey said he never feared when speculation mounted Canterbury could enter the market for rival fullback Jahream Bula.

Prior to announcing Tracey's new two-year extension on Wednesday, the Bulldogs had been linked with Bula, who has not yet triggered contract clauses to remain at Wests Tigers so is effectively a free agent for 2027.

Jahream Bula of the Wests Tigers. Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images

As recently as Sunday, Canterbury general manager of football Phil Gould raised eyebrows heaping praise on Bula in commentary for the Tigers' defeat of Newcastle.

Gould had lavished similar praise on Lachlan Galvin, also represented by manager Isaac Moses, before the Bulldogs signed Bula's former teammate in mid-2025.

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But on Wednesday, the Dogs threw their support behind Tracey with a contract that ties the 29-year-old to the club until the end of the 2028 season.

Tracey was never perturbed by speculation Bula could have been coming for his job at fullback.

"Not really, I try to stay away from social media," he said.

"There's all sorts of opinions out there about this club, happens all the time. Big Sydney club, it gets lots of attention.

"But I'm just focused on the feedback I'm getting from the coaches."

Tracey had been off contract beyond 2026 but started the year in great form, making the try-saving tackle that sealed Canterbury's round-three defeat of Canberra.

He was confident he had it in his hands to secure a new deal.

"I was just looking to play footy, you sort of play good footy and that stuff sort of comes off the back of it. I'm just stoked the club wants to keep me around," Tracey said.

Tracey has been fashioned from Cronulla's Mr Fix-It into a genuine starting fullback since arriving at the Bulldogs for the second year of Cameron Ciraldo's coaching tenure.

He has played in the Bulldogs' finals campaigns the last two seasons and made his 100th NRL appearance in 2025.

The news comes as St George Illawarra, the other rival club with whom Bula had been linked, consider making a move for North Queensland fullback Scott Drinkwater.

Drinkwater is in great form but was given permission to test the market as the Cowboys look to prioritise younger prospect Jaxon Purdue.

Elsewhere, the Warriors have signed forward Erin Clark to a new two-year contract extension.

Clark had a career-best year on arrival from Gold Coast in 2025, winning Dally M lock of the year.

He had already been contracted until the end of 2027.