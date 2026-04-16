Ricky Stuart says NRL has 'lost fabric of the game' with six-again calls

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Canberra coach Ricky Stuart says the NRL has lost the fabric of its game, leading to the anger over the league's controversial six-again rule change.

Six years after the set restart was introduced, the competition's call to implement six-agains between the 20 and 40-metre line has led to the biggest change to games since 2021.

It has allowed teams to have long possession runs, making fatigue a significant factor for defenders and margins blowing out.

The Raiders are one of the sides suffering, leaking the second most points in the league (182), with Parramatta the only team to concede more (226).

Against South Sydney last round, Stuart's team conceded a try to Alex Johnston off the back of a set restart, adding to the growing trend that more four-pointers have been scored from a tackle set starting with a six-again.

"We've lost the fabric of the game. The interpretation regarding six-again's is just given now willy nilly," Stuart said ahead of Canberra's clash against Melbourne on Friday night.

Ricky Stuart doesn't like the look of the NRL right now, the Raiders coach lamenting the latest six-again change Mark Nolan/Getty Images

"There's no repercussions on the decision right at the time, where, for me, a six-again is something that you would have penalised.

"It's got to be a penalty, and I don't believe it is at the moment, and that's why we're getting so much criticism.

"Making the game faster doesn't necessarily make it more attractive, because the score line is 50 to 30. I don't believe that is more attractive."

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Stuart's comments come after reports club bosses urged the NRL to attend their next meeting because of frustrations over the speed of the game and the increase of six-agains.

Stuart wouldn't be lured into speaking about those reports, but did say that a majority of the teams are having to adjust.

"A lot of players are getting used to the speed of the game, and while you're giving away possession, like we have been, we're also making fundamental errors," he said.

"We've got to make sure that we're not making as many errors. But it's easier said than done."

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Parramatta's lock Dylan Walker said the speed of the game had also led to injuries.

The Eels are currently missing a plethora of their playing group, including fullback Isaiah Iongi (ankle), playmaker Jonah Pezet (hamstring), and Jordan Samrani (knee).

"When things do start to speed up, and fatigue gets put in, decisions are made by the defender or attacker," Walker said.

"You can understand why things have happened because of how much (the game has sped up)."