Warriors survive shaky second half to down Titans

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A frantic first half has set the Warriors up for a 28-20 win over Gold Coast to remain firmly in the top three on the NRL ladder.

Scoring four tries in the first half while keeping their opponents scoreless, the Warriors had to endure some nervous moments as the Titans rallied strongly with four second-half tries in Saturday's clash.

An early try double by former Titans winger Alofiana Khan-Pereira set up the Warriors' victory.

His second came with 15 minutes remaining in the first half after Tanah Boyd sent the ball to Chanel Harris-Tavita to flick it for Khan-Pereira who got airborne to slam it down in the corner.

Erin Clark celebrates a try for the Warriors. Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images

Then Harris-Tavita somehow wrestled the ball down in a collision of bodies with replays showing the ball touching the line for a try.

Not to be outdone, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak produced his own trademark dive for a try in the corner before Boyd added a late penalty to make it 22-0 to the hosts at the break.

However, the second half was almost all the Titans.

Jojo Fifita finally got the visitors on the scoreboard after 51 minutes with a try in the right corner.

The Warriors responded quickly from a Titans' error as Leka Halasima charged forward and sent the ball to Erin Clark, who made space for a wrap around with James Fisher-Harris, before going in next to the posts.

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The Warriors were leading 28-4 but suddenly their defence became shambolic as the Titans came back through quick reactions and even quicker feet from Sialetili Faeamani who scored in the 68th minute.

They then cut the Warriors to pieces with more quick attack through Tino Fa'asuamaleaui for Arama Hau to score and bring the score back to 28-14 after 72 minutes.

The visitors crossed again through Kurtis Morrin in the 78th minute to further close the gap before time ran out for them.