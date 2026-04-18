Dolphins star banned for shot that hospitalised Panther

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The heartbreak of the Dolphins' extra-time loss to Penrith will ripple for two more weeks as Kodi Nikorima faces suspension for the tackle that hospitalised Mitch Kenny.

It comes as Canberra's Hudson Young receives his own two-match suspension for the high tackle he made on Sua Fa'alogo late in the Raiders' 26-22 win over Melbourne.

Nikorima is set to miss games against the Warriors and Storm for crunching Kenny in a hip-drop tackle during the Dolphins' 23-22 loss to the ladder-leading Panthers.

If he unsuccessfully challenged his grade-three dangerous contact charge -- the most serious grading available -- the Dolphins five-eighth would miss an additional game against Canterbury.

The tackle landed Nikorima in the sin bin as the Panthers were building their 18-0 half-time lead, but he returned as the Dolphins stormed back into the contest.

Ex-Panthers playmaker Brad Schneider appears the likeliest man to partner Isaiya Katoa in the Dolphins' halves for next week's trip to Wellington.

NSW representative Young managed to avoid the sin bin during Friday night's earlier game but is now due to sit out of clashes against Wests Tigers and Gold Coast.

Mitch Kenny is seen in pain after a Kodi Nikorima tackle. Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

He would still be available for the State of Origin series opener if selected.

Fa'alogo, who had tweaked his ankle earlier in the game, left for a head injury assessment following Young's shot and did not return given there were fewer than 15 minutes remaining.

Young risks missing an extra game against Penrith if he unsuccessfully challenges his grade-two charge and is likely to be replaced at left second row by either Noah Martin or Zac Hosking.

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Three-time premiership-winner Kenny was hobbling after Nikorima's tackle and looks set to miss extended time.

He was scheduled to fly back to Sydney from Darwin with the Panthers on Saturday as planned.

"We are fearing it is pretty serious," coach Ivan Cleary said of Kenny's injury.

"There was no malice in (the tackle). It was just unfortunate."

Freddy Lussick replaced Kenny mid-game at TIO Stadium and is likely to start at hooker against Newcastle next week.