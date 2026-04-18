Robinson delivers verdict on NRL's six-again debate

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Trent Robinson claims the NRL's rule changes have caused unprecedented swings in momentum as the debate around set restarts intensifies.

Robinson's Sydney Roosters side fought back from a 22-6 first-half deficit to defeat Cronulla 34-22 last Saturday in what turned out to be one of the highest-scoring weekends in NRL history.

After a round where an average of 58 points were scored across eight games, the NRL's new six-again rules have been in the spotlight with clubs and the players' union voicing concern.

Over the off-season League Central tinkered with the set-restart laws, moving the six-again threshold from the 40-metre line back to the 20-metre mark in a bid to open up the game ahead of broadcast rights negotiations.

Robinson, whose Roosters' outfit (3-2) host Newcastle (4-2) at Allianz Stadium on Sunday, said the impact had been noticeable.

"There's been runs of tries, so defence is still really key in being able to handle those momentum swings," Robinson said.

"Your attack must be on-song, when it (momentum) turns in your favour and you must be able to capitalise.

The Roosters celebrate a Victor Radley try during the win over Cronulla. Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

"There's probably been bigger swings this year than probably in any time in rugby league just because of rule changes.

"Having a really complementary footy based on both attack and defence is key."

Canberra coach Ricky Stuart has been the most ardent critic of the six-again rule, accusing NRL bosses of losing "the fabric of the game".

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South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett, however, stood in sharp opposition to Stuart, highlighting how monotonous and slow rugby league had been before the six-again rule's introduction in 2020.

Robinson appears to be somewhere in the middle, claiming the competition is in "the right spot" when there are lowscoring, attritional games just as frequently as matches when there is a glut of points.

"Let the teams decide on the day what it looks like," Robinson said.

"The referee should have freedom to allow that to happen as well."

Last week's victory over the Sharks was the first time Robinson had rolled out his first-choice spine alongside influential lock Victor Radley, who had returned from a club-enforced suspension.

Robinson is hoping to see more of the same attacking enterprise against a Knights side that will welcome back star five-eighth Dylan Brown.

"Victor knows our Roosters style of play as good as anybody, and (about) him fitting into those combinations," Robinson said.

"We've had one game, but we can think we can see really clearly how we want to play."