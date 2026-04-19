Tedesco stars in another Roosters comeback win

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James Tedesco has starred as Sydney Roosters came from behind and thwarted Justin Holbrook's return to Allianz Stadium with a hectic 38-24 defeat of Newcastle.

For a third consecutive game, the star-studded Roosters trailed at half-time only to claw back victory, and will finish round seven higher on the ladder than at any point this year.

James Tedesco of the Roosters celebrates scoring a try. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Shifted to left centre amid Dylan Brown's return from injury, Fletcher Hunt nabbed a hat-trick and made two try-saving tackles to put last year's wooden spooners up 24-12 at half-time on Sunday.

But the Roosters ran in 26 unanswered points thereafter, denying ex-Roosters assistant coach Holbrook and playmaker Sandon Smith an upset in their first game against the old firm.

As State of Origin selection talk begins to heat up, former NSW captain Tedesco was the architect of the second-half domination.

The Roosters were back on level pegging after their captain poked a grubber through the line that helped left centre Hugo Savala confirm a try-scoring double.

After Mark Nawaqanitawase was held up on the right, the Roosters shifted left and Tedesco stepped inside ex-teammate Dom Young to score his own four-pointer.

When Tedesco threw a quick pass to Nawaqanitawase from a scrum play, the ex-Wallaby had the first of two tries and the Roosters were storming home.

Tedesco finished with 270 run metres, a career-best 19 tackle busts and had earlier thrown the last pass for Siua Wong to open the scoring.

The Knights lost Thomas Cant to a calf injury on game day, while winger Greg Marzhew left in the final 10 minutes with what appeared an injury of his own.

Newcastle's Hunt was on fire early with his first NRL hat-trick, completed when Cant's replacement Francis Manuleleua tore down the left and found the centre in support.

Hunt also did just enough to tackle Nawaqanitawase into touch as he crossed the line in the first half, before holding Wong up in the shadows of the break.