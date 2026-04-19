Stocks: Wahs are up, Dogs dive, Storm stay down

Open Extended Reactions

Round 7 concluded with an upset of epic proportions as the Eels completely embarrassed the Bulldogs in what can only be described as a typical result for this infuriating season. Elsewhere, the battered Broncos proved that they might be down, but they are not completely out, while the Panthers bounced back with a nail-biting victory over the Dolphins and the Roosters ran down the Knights.

Here's whose stocks are up and down after Round 7.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

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Brisbane Broncos

Stocks up: This was a seriously gritty win. Already missing key players, Brisbane then lost Payne Haas during the first half and Jesse Arthars later in the game, while Kotoni Staggs reportedly played through a torn ligament in his foot. Even so, Adam Reynolds dragged them through it, laying on two tries in three minutes before halftime, then kicking the late penalty goal and field goal that stole the match.

Stocks down: The obvious concern is the toll it took. Haas' knee issue, Arthars going down and the broader injury picture mean the win came with a cost, even if it was one of Brisbane's tougher efforts of the season.

- Isaac Issa

Canberra Raiders

Stocks up: The Raiders were back to their best with the ball in hand against the Storm on Friday. Their backs and edge runners found plenty of flimsy Storm defence to take advantage of. They kicked long all night and swarmed the visitors with fast-moving defence. It was a solid step towards the kind of form which saw them take out the minor premiership last season.

Stocks down: The ongoing issues with being unable to put an opposition team away continued to haunt Canberra on Friday night. Despite solid defence for most of the night, they kept letting the Storm back into the game through lapses in their intensity. As we all know, defence wins the big games and they really need to keep working in that area.

- Darren Arthur

Matthew Timoko of the Raiders scatters the Storm defence to score a try. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

Stocks up: There were patches where Canterbury threatened to make this a proper grind. They struck first through Jacob Kiraz and opened the second half with a Lachlan Galvin try to cut the margin to 18-10, so there were moments where they looked capable of dragging Parramatta into an ugly arm wrestle.

Stocks down: But, they were out-enthused and outplayed after that. Parramatta's energy was clearly higher, the Bulldogs lost Kiraz to a knee issue, and too many loose moments, including the failed short kick-off that led directly to a Tallyn Da Silva try, left them chasing the game in a 38-20 loss.

- Isaac Issa

Cronulla Sharks

BYE

Dolphins

Stocks up: What a massively improved effort from their forwards - coming off that disaster against Manly where they got absolutely beaten up, they more than held their own against the best pack in the league. The first 20 minutes especially was wave after wave of Penrith attack, and up until Blaize Talagi scored you'd have been pretty pleased with only shipping six points. It's still a loss, but given how much of a rank outsider they were, it's something.

Stocks down: Too much of their good play is coming from individual moments of brilliance rather than structure, and they need to demand more from basically everyone other than Herbie Farnworth and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow. The halves aren't creating enough and there's still no passing option in the middle of the forwards to keep the ball shifting across the field, and they need to fix that soon.

- Matt Bungard

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow of the Dolphins is tackled by the Panthers defence. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Gold Coast Titans

Stocks up: There was real fight in the second half. Trailing by 22 at the break and then 24 at one stage, Gold Coast kept swinging, with tries to Sialetili Faeamani, Arama Hau and Kurtis Morrin giving them at least a pulse late.

Stocks down: The bigger issue was the first hour. They were too loose early, couldn't handle the Warriors' defensive pressure and kept gifting the hosts momentum, which left them with far too much to do, despite the late rally.

- Isaac Issa

Manly Sea Eagles

Stocks up: Manly continued their unbeaten run under new coach Kieran Foran, beating the Cowboys convincingly in Townsville. The most impressive aspect of this victory was that their defence was able to shut down the dangerous Cowboys attack all night. With the ball the Sea Eagles are always capable of finding points, but they need to continue with their new defensive resolve if they are to carry on and into the finals.

Stocks down: While they proved in Townsville that they can win without him, the departure of Tom Trbojevic with another hamstring injury is a horrible loss. They are obviously a better team with him in the No. 1 jersey. Tolutau Koula filled in admirably in attack and particularly in defence, but the problem is, Koula was killing it at centre, so you weaken that position to cover for Trbojevic.

- Darren Arthur

Tom Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles receives treatment after injuring his hamstring. Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

Melbourne Storm

Stocks up: Harry Grant and Jahrome Hughes stepped up their performance levels, and Cameron Munster had his moments, but it wasn't enough to break their run of outs which extended to five straight losses. Fullback Sualauvi Faalogo was electric early, until injuring his ankle. He soldiered on, but wasn't as impactful with the ball.

Stocks down: Remember when the Storm players took pride in their defensive line? It was a while ago, I know, but something drastic has happened to that aspect of their game. They conceded the first two tries, admittedly under enormous pressure, but their efforts were well short of what we've come to expect from them. Despite leading at halftime, they were unable to stopping the Raiders running game.

- Darren Arthur

Newcastle Knights

Stocks up: With how well Newcastle were going without Dylan Brown and Kalyn Ponga, the big question was how to fit everyone else - the Fletchers Sharpe and Hunt, and Sandon Smith - into the team. Hunt played a little bit of centre at the back end of last year, but few could have seen his return to that position going as well as it did.

Stocks down: Last week it was a slow start that betrayed the Knights, and this week it was the opposite. They were massive outsiders going into Sunday's game but raced out to a big halftime lead. It felt like they barely touched the ball in the second half and despite some nice defensive scrambles, the levy eventually broke. They needed someone to create SOMETHING just to flip field position or break the Roosters' stranglehold on the game, but it never came.

- Matt Bungard

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New Zealand Warriors

Stocks up: This was a strong response, even if it got shakier than it should have. The Warriors led 22-0 at halftime, pushed it out to 28-4 in the second half and looked in complete control, with their defence setting the tone and their middle laying the platform. Erin Clark's try straight after Tino Fa'asuamaleaui spilled the ball summed up their ruthlessness in the key moments.

Stocks down: The finish took some gloss off it. After building what should have been an unassailable lead, they leaked three late tries and allowed the Titans back to within eight, turning a dominant afternoon into a nervy close.

- Isaac Issa