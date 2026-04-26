Stocks: The Bunnies are hopping, the Bulldogs are flopping

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The Anzac weekend saw plenty of ceremony, customised jerseys and points scored as the NRL progressed through Round 8. The depleted Broncos continued to impress, dismissing the dismal Bulldogs, the Tigers were sensational in their Leichhardt Oval victory over the Raiders, and the Storm slumped to yet another heavy defeat, this time at the hands of the Rabbitohs.

Here's whose stocks are up and down after Round 8.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

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Brisbane Broncos

Stocks up: The Broncos won this game for one clear reason, they had Adam Reynolds in the role of Napolean, leading the way and ensuring his attack was on song, despite being depleted by injuries. His kicking game and organisational skills ensured the Broncos were always on the front foot, and his passing game helped them take full advantage of the ensuing momentum. With Ezra Mam in support and causing havoc, the Broncos are proving that when they return to full strength they will be very difficult for any team to match.

Stocks down: How can you find a negative in that performance? The only downside for the Broncos were a knee injury to Brendan Piakura and a one-game ban to Preston Riki for a high shot on Bulldogs winger Johnathan Sua.

- Darren Arthur

Canberra Raiders

Stocks up: At least Ethan Strange isn't seriously hurt? That's something? Losing on a Thursday night heading into a long weekend is particularly brutal, compounded by a packed hill at Leichhardt doing the Viking Clap as the seconds ticked down at the end of the game. Whatever else happens to the Raiders this year, it can't get worse than that.

Stocks down: The passive nature of their defensive line was very clear to see, especially on the second and third tries. Hudson Young's aggression and line speed was sorely missed, but even when he was there this is a team that's really really struggled without the ball this week. In the second half, they just couldn't get anything going with the ball which compounded their defensive issues.

- Matt Bungard