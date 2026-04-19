Dragons set to fire head coach Shane Flanagan

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Shane Flanagan is set to be fired as coach of St George Illawarra following the Dragons' winless start to the NRL season.

The last-placed side has called a snap press conference for Monday morning at their Wollongong headquarters, where it is expected the news will be made public.

The Dragons had already been on the longest losing streak in club history before Saturday's 30-12 loss to South Sydney made it 11 defeats in a row.

Shane Flanagan is set to be fired as coach of St George Illawarra following the Dragons' winless start to the NRL season. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Flanagan's likely axing will come less than nine months after the Dragons tied the 2016 premiership-winning coach to a new two-year contract extension.

The Dragons won only one game after the extension was announced; his new contract had been set to begin in 2027.

Flanagan is set to leave with a 35 per cent win rate, claiming 19 victories from 55 games since taking over for the 2024 season.

The decision comes only five days before the club's most important game of the regular season, the traditional Anzac Day clash with the Sydney Roosters.