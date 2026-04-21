NRL Round 8: Teams, line-ups, tips, odds, everything you need to know for the weekend

It is hard to believe that Anzac Day is here already, as the NRL season rolls into Round 8 and we take a minute to remember those brave souls who gave everything so that we might have the freedoms that we currently enjoy.
One thing I'm not currently enjoying is trying to tip the winners each week in this incredibly hard to follow season. I mean, how did the Bulldogs fall to the Eels last week? How many games can the Storm lose in a row? Are the Cowboys a good side or not?
Good luck with your tips.
Thursday, April 23
Wests Tigers vs. Canberra Raiders
Leichhardt Oval, 7:50pm (AEST)
Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Taylan May 4. Starford To'a 5. Luke Laulilii 6. Jarome Luai 7. Adam Doueihi 8. Terrell May 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Fonua Pole 11. Samuela Fainu 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Alex Twal 14. Jock Madden 15. Sione Fainu 16. Royce Hunt 17. Alex Seyfarth 18. Patrick Herbert 19. Tristan Hope 20. Latu Fainu 21. Jeral Skelton 22. Tony Sukkar
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Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Sebastian Kris 3. Simi Sasagi 4. Matthew Timoko 5. Jed Stuart 6. Ethan Strange 7. Ethan Sanders 8. Ata Mariota 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Zac Hosking 12. Noah Martin 13. Corey Horsburgh 14. Jayden Brailey 15. Daine Laurie 16. Joseph Roddy 17. Morgan Smithies 18. Chevy Stewart 19. Savelio Tamale 20. Owen Pattie 21. Jordan Uta 22. Jake Clydsdale
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Tigers have been tested in the last two rounds facing the Knights and Broncos. They dominated Newcastle, before a narrow loss to Brisbane last week. Things don't get any easier, as they face the Raiders who have found some form of late after a shaky start. This will be a real test of the credentials of both teams and I am only leaning towards the Tigers because of the magic of Leichhardt Oval.
Tip: Tigers by 6
PointsBet odds: Tigers $1.55 (-4.5 $1.88) Raiders $2.40 (+4.5 $1.88)
Friday, April 24
North Queensland Cowboys vs. Cronulla Sutherlands Sharks
Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 6pm (AEST)
Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Braidon Burns 3. Jaxon Purdue 4. Tomas Chester 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Jake Clifford 7. Tom Dearden 8. Coen Hess 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Jason Taumalolo 11. Heilum Luki 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Reuben Cotter 14. Soni Luke 15. Sam McIntyre 16. Thomas Mikaele 17. Griffin Neame 18. Matthew Lodge 19. Kai O'Donnell 20. Zac Laybutt 21. Kaiden Lahrs 22. Robert Derby
Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Mawene Hiroti 3. Siosifa Talakai 4. KL Iro 5. Samuel Stonestreet 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Toby Rudolf 11. Billy Burns 12. Teig Wilton 13. Jesse Colquhoun 14. Briton Nikora 15. Cameron McInnes 16. Oregon Kaufusi 17. Thomas Hazelton 18. Hohepa Puru 19. Tuku Hau Tapuha 20. Riley Jones 21. Riley Pollard 22. Sione Katoa
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: Just when the Cowboys were starting to look like a genuine Top 8 team, they hosted the Sea Eagles last week and were completely towelled up. The Sharks were resting up after losing to the Roosters the week before. These two teams really need to get their acts together if they are going to be taken seriously this year. Who wins this one is anyone's guess, but I think the Cowboys will be fired up to avoid a repeat of last week's dismal performance.
Tip: Cowboys by 8
PointsBet odds: Cowboys $2.10 (+2.5 $1.83) Sharks $1.73 (-2.5 $1.95)
Brisbane Broncos vs. Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs
Suncorp Stadium, 8pm (AEST)
Broncos: 1. Jesse Arthars 2. Josiah Karapani 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Deine Mariner 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Ben Talty 9. Cory Paix 10. Jack Gosiewski 11. Brendan Piakura 12. Jordan Riki 13. Xavier Willison 14. Josh Rogers 15. Jaiyden Hunt 16. Preston Riki 17. Va'a Semu 18. Hayze Perham 19. Antonio Verhoeven 20. Thomas Duffy 21. Cameron Bukowski
Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Jonathan Sua 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Matt Burton 7. Lachlan Galvin 8. Samuel Hughes 9. Bailey Hayward 10. Leo Thompson 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Jacob Preston 13. Jaeman Salmon 14. Kurt Mann 15. Sitili Tupouniua 16. Harry Hayes 17. Jake Turpin 19. Josh Curran 20. Lipoi Hopoi 21. Jethro Rinakama 22. Alekolasimi Jones 23. Alex Conti
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The battered Broncos fought a gritty battle to overcome the Tigers at Campbelltown last week. The Bulldogs, fresh from a mammoth victory over the Panthers, were simply awful against the Eels. They had nothing in attack and leaked points all afternoon as their mistake count went through the roof. This game has all the hallmarks of another frustrating form reversal upset, but I can't tip the Bulldogs after that display.
Tip: Broncos by 6
PointsBet odds: Broncos $2.35 (+4.5 $1.88) Bulldogs $1.58 (-4.5 $1.88)
Saturday, April 25
St George Illawarra Dragons vs. Sydney Roosters
Allianz Stadium, 4pm (AEST)
Dragons: 1. Tyrell Sloan 2. Setu Tu 3. Moses Suli 4. Valentine Holmes 5. Mathew Feagai 6. Daniel Atkinson 7. Kade Reed 8. Emre Guler 9. Damien Cook 10. Toby Couchman 11. Luciano Leilua 12. Ryan Couchman 13. Hamish Stewart 14. Josh Kerr 15. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga 16. Blake Lawrie 17. Jacob Halangahu 18. Kyle Flanagan 19. Christian Tuipulotu 20. Hayden Buchanan 21. Hame Sele 22. Ryan Hutchinson
Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Hugo Savala 4. Robert Toia 5. Mark Nawaqanitawase 6. Daly Cherry-Evans 7. Sam Walker 8. Naufahu Whyte 9. Reece Robson 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Angus Crichton 12. Siua Wong 13. Victor Radley 14. Connor Watson 15. Spencer Leniu 16. Nat Butcher 17. Salesi Foketi 18. Cody Ramsey 19. Billy Smith 20. Benaiah Ioelu 21. Egan Butcher 22. Tommy Talau
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The traditional Anzac Day clash looks likely to be a bit one-sided this year, with the Dragons struggling to get out of their own way this season. Sitting winless at the bottom of the ladder, they have sacked coach Shane Flanagan this week, so there is some hope of a coach sacking form boost. Unfortunately for the Dragons, James Tedesco is playing out of his skin and should lead the Chooks to victory.
Tip: Roosters by 20
PointsBet odds: Dragons $4.75 (+16.5 $1.83) Roosters $1.18 (-16.5 $1.95)
New Zealand Warriors vs. Dolphins
Hnry Stadium, Wellington, 6:05pm (AEST)
Warriors: 1. Taine Tuaupiki 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 4. Ali Leiataua 5. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Tanah Boyd 8. James Fisher-Harris 9. Wayde Egan 10. Jackson Ford 11. Leka Halasima 12. Kurt Capewell 13. Erin Clark 14. Samuel Healey 15. Mitchell Barnett 16. Demitric Vaimauga 17. Jacob Laban 18. Marata Niukore 20. Luke Hanson 21. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava 22. Adam Pompey 23. Makaia Tafua
Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jake Averillo 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Selwyn Cobbo 6. Brad Schneider 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Tom Gilbert 9. Max Plath 10. Francis Molo 11. Connelly Lemuelu 12. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 13. Morgan Knowles 14. Ray Stone 15. Thomas Flegler 16. Felise Kaufusi 17. Trai Fuller 18. Lewis Symonds 19. Tevita Naufahu 20. Brian Pouniu 21. Oryn Keeley 22. John Fineanganofo
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Wahs are back, easily disposing of the Titans last week, despite nodding off late to allow a few consolation tries. The Dolphins fought hard all the way against the Panthers, before losing in golden point. The Warriors take this game to the "Cake Tin" in Wellington, where a sell-out crowd will get behind New Zealand's team. It should be too much for the Dolphins to contain.
Tip: Warriors by 16
PointsBet odds: Warriors $1.48 (-5.5 $1.83) Dolphins $2.60 (+5.5 $1.95)
Melbourne Storm vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs
AAMI Park, 8:10pm (AEST)
Storm: 1. Sualauvi Faalogo 2. William Warbrick 3. Jack Howarth 4. Nick Meaney 5. Manaia Waitere 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Joe Chan 12. Cooper Clarke 13. Trent Loiero 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Alec MacDonald 16. Shawn Blore 17. Davvy Moale 18. Jack Hetherington 19. Hugo Peel 20. Trent Toelau 21. Josiah Pahulu 22. Moses Leo
Rabbitohs: 1. Matthew Dufty 2. Alex Johnston 3. Latrell Mitchell 4. Jack Wighton 5. Campbell Graham 6. Cody Walker 7. Jamie Humphreys 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Bronson Garlick 10. Sean Keppie 11. Brandon Smith 12. Tallis Duncan 13. Cameron Murray 14. Peter Mamouzelos 15. Lachlan Hubner 16. Jayden Sullivan 17. Keaon Koloamatangi 18. Euan Aitken 19. Liam Le Blanc 20. Latrell Siegwalt 21. Thomas Fletcher 22. Edward Kosi
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The final game on Anzac Day looks set to be well and truly worthy of the occasion. The Storm have lost five consecutive games and really have looked rattled at times, something Melbourne is never usually guilty of. If the Rabbitohs play to their best, with Latrell Mitchell just about unstoppable, they will add another loss to the Storm account. And to just about guarantee the Storm end their losing run, I'm tipping the Rabbitohs.
Tip: Rabbitohs by 14
PointsBet odds: Storm $1.60 (-3.5 $1.88) Rabbitohs $2.30 (+3.5 $1.88)
Sunday, April 26
Newcastle Knights vs. Penrith Panthers
McDonald Jones Stadium, 2pm (AEST)
Knights: 1. Fletcher Sharpe 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Fletcher Hunt 5. James Schiller 6. Sandon Smith 7. Dylan Brown 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Trey Mooney 11. Francis Manuleleua 12. Jermaine McEwen 13. Mathew Croker 14. Harrison Graham 15. Pasami Saulo 16. Cody Hopwood 17. Elijah Leaumoana 18. Asu Kepaoa 19. Kyle McCarthy 20. Peter Hola 21. Lachlan Crouch 22. Wilson De Courcey
Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Thomas Jenkins 3. Paul Alamoti 4. Casey McLean 5. Brian To'o 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Freddy Lussick 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. Luke Garner 13. Isaah Yeo 14. Jack Cogger 15. Scott Sorensen 16. Kalani Going 17. Billy Phillips 18. Izack Tago 19. Jack Cole 20. Luron Patea 21. Billy Scott 22. Sione Fonua
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Knights really should have beaten the Roosters last week, but failed to come out of the sheds for the second half. The Panthers had another tough game, this time waiting until golden point extra time to beat the Dolphins. If anyone had their doubts about the legitimacy of the Knights' early season form, this game will sort that out one way or the other. It is hard to tip against the Panthers, but this should be tight in Newcastle.
Tip: Panthers by 8
PointsBet odds: Knights $3.60 (+11.5 $1.88) Panthers $1.28 (-11.5 $1.88)
Manly Warringah Sea Eagles vs. Parramatta Eels
4 Pines Park, 4:05pm (AEST)
Sea Eagles: 1. Tolutau Koula 2. Jason Saab 3. Clayton Faulalo 4. Reuben Garrick 5. Lehi Hopoate 6. Luke Brooks 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Brandon Wakeham 10. Kobe Hetherington 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jake Trbojevic 14. Jake Simpkin 15. Corey Waddell 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Siosiua Taukeiaho 18. Simione Laiafi 19. Josh Feledy 20. Nathan Brown 21. Joey Walsh 22. Jackson Shereb
Eels: 1. Joash Papali'i 2. Brian Kelly 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Sean Russell 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Ronald Volkman 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Luca Moretti 9. Ryley Smith 10. Junior Paulo 11. Charlie Guymer 12. Jack Williams 13. Dylan Walker 14. Tallyn Da Silva 15. Saxon Pryke 16. Toni Mataele 17. Jack de Belin 18. Kelma Tuilagi 19. Lorenzo Talataina 20. Araz Nanva 21. Jezaiah Funa-Luta 22. Teancum Brown
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Eels surprised everyone last week with a big upset victory over the Bulldogs in front of their 1986 premiership-winning team. The Sea Eagles were way too good for the Cowboys as they extended their winning run to three games since handing Kieran Foran the coach's clipboard. These two always put on a good show, but the Sea Eagles at home should be too good for the injury-ravaged Eels, who surely couldn't repeat their effort against the Bulldogs. Could they?
Tip: Sea Eagles by 16
PointsBet odds: Sea Eagles $1.38 (-9.5 $1.88) Eels $3 (+9.5 $1.88)
BYE: Cowboys:
All odds correct at time of publication. Check pointsbet.com.au for the latest.