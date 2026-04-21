NRL Round 8: Teams, line-ups, tips, odds, everything you need to know for the weekend

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It is hard to believe that Anzac Day is here already, as the NRL season rolls into Round 8 and we take a minute to remember those brave souls who gave everything so that we might have the freedoms that we currently enjoy.

One thing I'm not currently enjoying is trying to tip the winners each week in this incredibly hard to follow season. I mean, how did the Bulldogs fall to the Eels last week? How many games can the Storm lose in a row? Are the Cowboys a good side or not?

Good luck with your tips.

Thursday, April 23

Leichhardt Oval, 7:50pm (AEST)

Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Taylan May 4. Starford To'a 5. Luke Laulilii 6. Jarome Luai 7. Adam Doueihi 8. Terrell May 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Fonua Pole 11. Samuela Fainu 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Alex Twal 14. Jock Madden 15. Sione Fainu 16. Royce Hunt 17. Alex Seyfarth 18. Patrick Herbert 19. Tristan Hope 20. Latu Fainu 21. Jeral Skelton 22. Tony Sukkar

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Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Sebastian Kris 3. Simi Sasagi 4. Matthew Timoko 5. Jed Stuart 6. Ethan Strange 7. Ethan Sanders 8. Ata Mariota 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Zac Hosking 12. Noah Martin 13. Corey Horsburgh 14. Jayden Brailey 15. Daine Laurie 16. Joseph Roddy 17. Morgan Smithies 18. Chevy Stewart 19. Savelio Tamale 20. Owen Pattie 21. Jordan Uta 22. Jake Clydsdale

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Tigers have been tested in the last two rounds facing the Knights and Broncos. They dominated Newcastle, before a narrow loss to Brisbane last week. Things don't get any easier, as they face the Raiders who have found some form of late after a shaky start. This will be a real test of the credentials of both teams and I am only leaning towards the Tigers because of the magic of Leichhardt Oval.

Tip: Tigers by 6

PointsBet odds: Tigers $1.55 (-4.5 $1.88) Raiders $2.40 (+4.5 $1.88)

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Friday, April 24

Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 6pm (AEST)

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Braidon Burns 3. Jaxon Purdue 4. Tomas Chester 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Jake Clifford 7. Tom Dearden 8. Coen Hess 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Jason Taumalolo 11. Heilum Luki 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Reuben Cotter 14. Soni Luke 15. Sam McIntyre 16. Thomas Mikaele 17. Griffin Neame 18. Matthew Lodge 19. Kai O'Donnell 20. Zac Laybutt 21. Kaiden Lahrs 22. Robert Derby

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Mawene Hiroti 3. Siosifa Talakai 4. KL Iro 5. Samuel Stonestreet 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Toby Rudolf 11. Billy Burns 12. Teig Wilton 13. Jesse Colquhoun 14. Briton Nikora 15. Cameron McInnes 16. Oregon Kaufusi 17. Thomas Hazelton 18. Hohepa Puru 19. Tuku Hau Tapuha 20. Riley Jones 21. Riley Pollard 22. Sione Katoa

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: Just when the Cowboys were starting to look like a genuine Top 8 team, they hosted the Sea Eagles last week and were completely towelled up. The Sharks were resting up after losing to the Roosters the week before. These two teams really need to get their acts together if they are going to be taken seriously this year. Who wins this one is anyone's guess, but I think the Cowboys will be fired up to avoid a repeat of last week's dismal performance.

Tip: Cowboys by 8

PointsBet odds: Cowboys $2.10 (+2.5 $1.83) Sharks $1.73 (-2.5 $1.95)

Bulldogs captain Stephen Crichton returns from a shoulder injury. Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

Suncorp Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Broncos: 1. Jesse Arthars 2. Josiah Karapani 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Deine Mariner 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Ben Talty 9. Cory Paix 10. Jack Gosiewski 11. Brendan Piakura 12. Jordan Riki 13. Xavier Willison 14. Josh Rogers 15. Jaiyden Hunt 16. Preston Riki 17. Va'a Semu 18. Hayze Perham 19. Antonio Verhoeven 20. Thomas Duffy 21. Cameron Bukowski

Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Jonathan Sua 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Matt Burton 7. Lachlan Galvin 8. Samuel Hughes 9. Bailey Hayward 10. Leo Thompson 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Jacob Preston 13. Jaeman Salmon 14. Kurt Mann 15. Sitili Tupouniua 16. Harry Hayes 17. Jake Turpin 19. Josh Curran 20. Lipoi Hopoi 21. Jethro Rinakama 22. Alekolasimi Jones 23. Alex Conti

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The battered Broncos fought a gritty battle to overcome the Tigers at Campbelltown last week. The Bulldogs, fresh from a mammoth victory over the Panthers, were simply awful against the Eels. They had nothing in attack and leaked points all afternoon as their mistake count went through the roof. This game has all the hallmarks of another frustrating form reversal upset, but I can't tip the Bulldogs after that display.

Tip: Broncos by 6

PointsBet odds: Broncos $2.35 (+4.5 $1.88) Bulldogs $1.58 (-4.5 $1.88)