NRL Round 8 tipping, expert tips, best tips, sure thing, upset chance

Round 7 managed to throw up some more surprises for tippers and Round 8 doesn't look any easier. Will shock losers from last week bounce back? Will the Dragons rise from the ashes of the Shane Flanagan reign? Are the Cowboys serious contenders or hopeless pretenders? Will the Storm win another game this season, and if so, when?
Tipping all the winners each weekend is near impossible, so we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.
The sure thing
Manly Warringah Sea Eagles vs. Parramatta Eels, 4 Pines Park, Sunday April 26, 4:05pm (AEST)
The Sea Eagles lost Tom Trbojevic last week to another hamstring injury, but they powered on without him to soundly beat the Cowboys in Townsville. They have yet to taste defeat under interim coach Kieran Foran and return home to Brookvale where a full house will greet the rejuvinated side.
The Eels are suffering from a terrible injury toll and were expected to be canon fodder for the Panthers-conquering Bulldogs last week. In front of their premiership-winning 1986 side, they lifted to show just how proud they are of the blue and gold jersey. They completely outplayed the Bulldogs across the park and thoroughly deserved the unexpected victory.
The Eels would have taken a lot of confidence from that win, but their fans and rugby league fans in general, know they have trouble putting together back-to-back performances at that level. They will be at Brookvale, the heroes from 1986 won't be there to inspire them, and they will struggle to match the attacking prowess of the Sea Eagles.
Round 8 sure thing: Sea Eagles
The toss of the coin
North Queensland Cowboys vs. Cronulla Sharks, Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Friday April 24, 6pm (AEST)
The Cowboys were just starting to look good before they hosted the Sea Eagles last week and went back to their awful early season ways, lacking intensity, making countless errors and failing to shut down the Manly attack. The stumble came after good wins against the Storm, Dragons and Broncos, seemingly had them back on the right track.
Two weeks ago the Sharks looked to be on their way to a comfortable victory over the Roosters in Perth, before they collapsed in the second half. They had the bye last week to sort themselves out and could very well turn up in Townsville ready to notch up a very healthy score against the Cowboys.
Maybe in retrospect, the Storm, Dragons and Broncos weren't the best test of the Cowboys' progress, but they did look very impressive, particularly against the Broncos. I don't think I have tipped the Sharks correctly for over five years, and I'm probably going to be wrong again here. This game is really a toss of the two-up coins and the spinner has thrown a Cowboys victory.
Toss of the coin game winner: Cowboys
The roughie
Melbourne Storm vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs, AAMI Park, Saturday April 25, 8:10pm (AEDT)
The Storm continued their miserable streak last week, this time losing to the Raiders in Canberra. They really are not performing up to the high standards that they set themselves every season. They did look better in attack, but their defence continued to be very un-Storm like in its intensity and execution.
The Rabbitohs flicked the Latrell switch last week against the Dragons with the star centre scoring four tries in the 30-12 rout. I have already warned that the Dragons might not be the best indicator of an opponent's form, but the Rabbitohs enjoyed the confidence-building run in the park anyway.
The odds for this game can only be based on the belief that the Storm's losing run has to come to an end eventually, and against the Rabbitohs, at home on Anzac Day, seems the perfect opportunity to notch a drought-breaking victory.
The Storm should win this one, but I have been saying that for the last five weeks. If you want some value in your multi or need a sneaky win to grab some places on your tipping ladder, the Rabbitohs could be your team.
Round 8 roughie: Rabbitohs