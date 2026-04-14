NRL Round 8 tipping, expert tips, best tips, sure thing, upset chance

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Round 7 managed to throw up some more surprises for tippers and Round 8 doesn't look any easier. Will shock losers from last week bounce back? Will the Dragons rise from the ashes of the Shane Flanagan reign? Are the Cowboys serious contenders or hopeless pretenders? Will the Storm win another game this season, and if so, when?

Tipping all the winners each weekend is near impossible, so we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.

The sure thing

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles vs. Parramatta Eels, 4 Pines Park, Sunday April 26, 4:05pm (AEST)

The Sea Eagles lost Tom Trbojevic last week to another hamstring injury, but they powered on without him to soundly beat the Cowboys in Townsville. They have yet to taste defeat under interim coach Kieran Foran and return home to Brookvale where a full house will greet the rejuvinated side.

The Eels are suffering from a terrible injury toll and were expected to be canon fodder for the Panthers-conquering Bulldogs last week. In front of their premiership-winning 1986 side, they lifted to show just how proud they are of the blue and gold jersey. They completely outplayed the Bulldogs across the park and thoroughly deserved the unexpected victory.

The Eels would have taken a lot of confidence from that win, but their fans and rugby league fans in general, know they have trouble putting together back-to-back performances at that level. They will be at Brookvale, the heroes from 1986 won't be there to inspire them, and they will struggle to match the attacking prowess of the Sea Eagles.

Round 8 sure thing: Sea Eagles

Lehi Hopoate of the Sea Eagles celebrates after scoring a try. Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

The toss of the coin

North Queensland Cowboys vs. Cronulla Sharks, Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Friday April 24, 6pm (AEST)