Haas out of Origin as fellow Broncos prop hospitalised

Brisbane's injury woes have gone beyond crisis point, with prop Corey Jensen in hospital with a blood clot in his lung.

Jensen flew home after the 21-20 win over Wests Tigers and was admitted to hospital in Brisbane with a pulmonary embolism.

The 32-year-old is in the best of care. His recovery time is unclear at this stage, but he is expected to miss several weeks.

Fellow Prop Payne Haas was injured in the first half of the clash in Campbelltown and scans revealed a grade-three MCL, meaning he will miss six to eight weeks of action.

That is dire news for the Broncos and also NSW, who will be without Haas for the State of Origin opener.

Payne Haas will be sent for scans on a knee injury after the NRL's premier prop failed to finish Brisbane's 21-20 win over Wests Tigers. Izhar Khan/Getty Images

Fullback Jesse Arthars was injured in the first half of the clash with the Tigers and has been diagnosed with what the Broncos in a statement said was a "tear to his interosseous membrane" in his leg.

Centre Kotoni Staggs played with injury through the Tigers match, but scans revealed a plantar fascia strain to a foot.

The Broncos are unsure when Staggs and Arthars will be fit to play again.

Brisbane host Canterbury on Friday night and the make-up of their side is in flux, with 13 players either ruled out or in doubt.

Hooker Cory Paix will return from a one-week concussion absence.

If Arthars is ruled out, fullback Hayze Perham is in the mix to start against his former club after doing a good job off the bench when Arthars was injured against the Tigers.

Prop Va'a Semu, who was named on the bench but did not play against the Tigers, is in line for his NRL debut, while 19-year-old centre Antonio Verhoeven is a logical replacement for Staggs if he is scratched.