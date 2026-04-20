Munster to fight way out of slump as Origin looms

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Queensland captain Cameron Munster admits he has to stop trying too hard as he seeks to turn around his sub-par form in time to repeat his State Of Origin heroics.

Munster, who led the Maroons to a stirring comeback triumph in last year's series despite the sudden death of his father, has been below his best at club level during 15th-placed Melbourne's five-match losing streak - their longest since 2012.

Cameron Munster of the Storm in action during the round seven. Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images

While far from alone on that front, the star five-eighth is shouldering plenty of responsibility for the perennial NRL heavyweights' uncharacteristic run of form.

Munster on Monday gave a half-hearted laugh as he pondered aloud whether Queensland coach Billy Slater would actually select him, and is desperate to fight his way out of the slump ahead of the Origin series opener in Sydney on May 27.

"I have high expectations on myself and the way I've been playing ... I probably just think I'm going into games at the moment over-trying and trying too hard," Munster said.

"That's what happens when pressure mounts and you don't win games and you think you can do it yourself.

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"I wouldn't say I'm not trying or the effort's not there, but things aren't falling into place that usually fall into place for me."

Munster won't over-complicate his plan to bounce back, hoping to lead with his actions and build up his confidence in the coming weeks.

"I've just got to keep working on it," he said.

"I'm sure a lot of people probably think I've been below par and I'm my worst critic.

"So hopefully I can get back to playing some good footy and build on that before the (Origin) series starts."

Munster is one of several Queensland players down on form.

Valentine Holmes missed 10 tackles as his rival centre Latrell Mitchell ran in four tries in round seven, a particularly worrying display given the veteran could line up opposite Mitchell again in Origin.

Queensland's last two Wally Lewis medallists Reuben Cotter and Tom Dearden have been below their best at hot-and-cold North Queensland, with Cotter running for only 37 metres in the Cowboys' humiliating home loss to Manly last week.

Queensland have become known for their pick-and-stick selection ethos, with Slater backing his big guns to be firing by the time Origin rolls around.

"In terms of Origin and those players down on confidence, I'm sure they're looking to the simple parts of their game to get right," Slater said.

"That's what turns it around."

Slater and Munster were on hand to launch this year's Origin series on Monday at the MCG, where game two will be played on June 17.

Rockhampton-born Munster is excited by the prospect of again bringing Origin to his adopted home city despite the Maroons' poor results there in recent times.

NSW have won all three Origin encounters at the MCG in the last decade, including the last visit in 2024, when the Blues levelled the series by riding a 34-0 half-time lead to a 20-point win.

"I've been fortunate enough to play two games here, but it's not fond memories for myself," Munster said.

"But to be captain of Queensland and lead them out after living here for 13-14 years is pretty special."