Captains return from injury to lift Bulldogs and Sharks

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Canterbury talisman and skipper Stephen Crichton returns from a shoulder injury in a major boost to the NRL heavyweights' quest to get their season on track.

The inconsistent Bulldogs face an injury-ravaged Brisbane on Friday night at Suncorp Stadium and Crichton, who missed the last two games with a shoulder injury, will be crucial to their hopes given star winger Jacob Kiraz (knee) is out of the match.

The Broncos will give former Penrith forward Preston Riki a club debut while prop Va'a Semu is named for his NRL debut with both players named on the bench.

Brisbane have 11 players unavailable and had to ask the NRL for special dispensation to name Riki, who is on a train-and-trial deal and not in their NRL squad.

Stephen Crichton of the Bulldogs offloads to Connor Tracey for their first try. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

The return of inspirational Cronulla co-captain Cameron McInnes on the bench, weeks ahead of schedule, is a major boost to their chances away against North Queensland on Friday night.

McInnes ruptured an ACL in August last year and is the spiritual leader of the side.

The Cowboys have named Queensland forward Jeremiah Nanai in the second-row for his first game of the year after off-season shoulder surgery.

Canberra, fresh from a home win over Melbourne, face Wests Tigers at Leichhardt Oval on Thursday night without veteran prop Josh Papalii who has been ruled out for six to eight weeks with a calf injury.

St George Illawarra interim coach Dean Young has made his first big selection call with Kyle Flanagan axed as halfback. His place is taken by highly rated 20-year-old Kade Reed, who will make his NRL debut against Sydney Roosters in the Anzac Day clash.

The Dolphins aim to arrest a three-game losing streak in Wellington on Saturday against the Warriors with Brad Schneider the new No.6 in place of suspended Kodi Nikorima.

Pocket rocket Trai Fuller has been named at No.17 as he aims to add to the nine minutes of action he has had this year in his one match, also off the bench, against South Sydney in round one.

Storm coach Craig Bellamy has stuck solid, naming the same 19 that lost to the Raiders last week despite his side being on a five-match losing streak.

Last year's grand finalists host South Sydney on Saturday night.

Penrith strike centre Casey McLean is back from a one-game suspension away to Newcastle on Sunday, while Freddy Lussick steps in at hooker for the injured Mitch Kenny.

Manly have handed dynamic centre Tolu Koula the No.1 jersey in place of the injured Tom Trbojevic for the home showdown with traditional rivals Parramatta on Sunday.

The Sea Eagles are chasing their fourth win in a row under new interim coach Kieran Foran.