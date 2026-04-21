DCE reveals stance on Origin recall after Maroons axing

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Daly Cherry-Evans insists he'll never retire from Queensland duty, even if the veteran halfback concedes his State of Origin career is all but over.

The 37-year-old was dumped while Maroons captain after defeat in the opening game of last year's series, with Tom Dearden called in as his replacement at halfback.

Cherry-Evans watched from home as Cameron Munster and Dearden steered Queensland to a come-from-behind series win.

With Melbourne playmaker Munster now in a form slump and Dearden part of an up-and-down North Queensland side, neither is a lock for Billy Slater's Maroons squad for game one in Sydney on May 27.

Daly Cherry-Evans of the Maroons runs the ball against New South Wales. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Cherry-Evans downplayed his hopes of earning a recall on Tuesday but openly declared he would answer any SOS from Slater.

"I'm never going to be that guy that just comes out and retires (from Origin)," Cherry-Evans said.

"I'm very comfortable with the side they picked last year to win the series in the back end.

"Tom Dearden and Cam Munster, there's no doubt in my mind that they're Queensland's best options going forward.

"If something ever happened moving down the track, you keep your options open.

"It would be bloody hard to say no to a Queensland jersey but I'm quite clear that I'm not their best option right now, and I'm OK with that.

"I've got nothing but great memories of State of Origin. If I got another chance, that'd be great but if not, that's also OK."

Cherry-Evans' axing by Slater last year was one of the biggest storylines of the season and followed news of the playmaker's exit from Manly.

The 26-time Maroons representative landed at the Roosters over the off-season and has established a blossoming chemistry with fellow Queenslander Sam Walker.

"I'm really enjoying the relationship and you can probably see the last few weeks, we've tried to adjust a few things," Cherry-Evans said.

"We've probably created a lot more opportunities across the board as a footy side.

"So that's been a really good improvement, and Sammy has been a really big part of that."

Cherry-Evans will line up for the Roosters (4-2) in his first Anzac Day game on Saturday in St George Illawarra's first outing since coach Shane Flanagan's axing earlier this week.

"I've already been told that you can forget about form coming into this game," Cherry-Evans said.

"If we want to look at where they're sitting on the table and try and lull ourselves into an easy game, then we're kidding ourselves."