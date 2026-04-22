Star prop back for Blues as Maroons reveal debutantes

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NSW coach John Strange has declared Millie Elliott ready to go as she returns from the birth of her first child to become the 'engine room' in the Blues' State of Origin forward pack.

The 27-year-old missed the 2025 State of Origin series as well as the entire NRL season before the arrival of daughter Gigi in September.

Millie Elliott last played State of Origin in 2024. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

"Millie's a special individual that has done everything possible as soon as she had Gigi to get in the gym and start working, and she's got herself fit and firing," said Strange.

"The engine that Millie has, no-one in the women's game has got the same."

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Blues captain Isabelle Kelly was also full of admiration for her Sydney Roosters teammate.

"Millie's mindset is, you know, something that's very unique," Kelly said.

"Her hard work and how many minutes she can play at that intensity is something that can help us really out there.

"She's got that extra motivation now for Gigi and wanting to be performing at a high level as well to showcase to her when she's older."

Queensland will debut Chantay Kiria-Ratu to replace injured Tarryn Aiken, who is still recovering from an ACL rupture, while the Maroons will also be without legend Ali Brigginshaw who retired from rep footy at the end of last year.

Lauren Brown, who will partner the debutante in the halves, hailed Brigginshaw's impact.

"Ali's legacy is huge," Brown told AAP. "She set the standard for what it means to play for Queensland - tough, consistent and always putting the team first.

"She's someone we've all learned from and that influence will stay with this group."

"Chantay's been great, she's calm, she's got a strong kicking game and she doesn't overplay her hand. I think that suits Origin."

Kiria-Ratu is one of five Maroons newlings named in Wednesday's squad, along with Phoenix-Raine Hippi, Otesa Pule, Ivana Lolesio and Destiny-Mino Sinapati.

St George Illawarra NRLW head coach Nathan Cross will coach Queensland for the first time.

The Sky Blues will unleash 'Flash' Teagan Berry from the bench for her debut, while Rima Butler is another would-be debutante in the extended squad.

"Teagan has been within our campaigns for a number of years now and I feel like she's always been right at the edge of getting the spot within the 17," said Kelly.

"I think her speed's a massive killer within our game that can tear teams apart, she's elusive as well with the way she runs the ball."

In a surprising move, Tiana Penitani Gray has been named as a backrower, a position she has played for all of 13 minutes in a trial game.

The vice-captain is known for her versatility having previously played for NSW as a wing centre and five-eighth, but never in the forward pack.

"I know I look at football different to most coaches and most people, but I just look at the physical attributes they've got and the mindset they have, and if you sit down and you put all those down on a list, she ticks every box to be an outstanding backrower," said Strange.

"So Tiana ... it's a no-brainer for me, I think she'll be outstanding there."

Game one is at Newcastle's McDonald Jones Stadium on April 30.

NSW will be out to retain the shield after winning the opening two games last year, but were unable to clinch a series whitewash when Queensland won the final game in Newcastle.

NSW:

Abbi Church, Jaime Chapman, Jess Sergis, Isabelle Kelly, Jayme Fressard, Jocelyn Kelleher, Jesse Southwell, Millie Elliott, Keeley Nizza, Ellie Johnston, Tiana Penitani Gray, Yasmin Meakes, Olivia Kernick. Interchange: Olivia Higgins, Kennedy Cherrington, Kezie Apps, Teagan Berry, Corban Baxter, Rima Butler. Reserve: Quincy Dodd. Coach: John Strange.

Queensland:

Tamika Upton, Julia Robinson, Rory Owen, Shenae Ciesiolka, Phoenix-Raine Hippi, Chantay Kiria-Ratu, Lauren Brown, Makenzie Weale, Jada Ferguson, Jessika Elliston, Sienna Lofipo, Romy Teitzel, Keilee Joseph. Interchange: Emma Manzelmann, Otesa Pule, Chelsea Lenarduzzi, Brianna Clark, Ivana Lolesio, Destiny Brill. Reserve: Destiny Mino-Sinapati. Coach: Nathan Cross.