Dolphins pocket rocket set to soar at centre

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Dolphins dynamo Trai Fuller has seen just nine minutes of NRL action this year, but he is ready to add to that workload exponentially.

Fuller, 29, has been named on the bench for Saturday's away clash with the red-hot Warriors in Wellington, but has trained at right centre all week and is a strong chance to play in that position.

Jake Averillo, who usually features in that centre spot, was at No.6 during Wednesday's session, despite former Penrith utility Brad Schneider being named there.

Fuller's best position is fullback, but Queensland star Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow has a mortgage on that spot at club level for the Dolphins.

Fuller has been named on an extended bench most weeks, but his only NRL action this year was against South Sydney in round one off the bench.

Trai Fuller in full flight against the Eels. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

He has proven to be a matchwinner in the past with his shock and awe charges and elite support play a feature of his 17 NRL games.

Fuller is off-contract at this year, but AAP has been told his management is "well down the track" for an extension.

He was courted by St George Illawarra for the 2026 season, but Fuller wanted a longer term deal to be tabled, which was not forthcoming, to consider a move with the young family he must provide for. Super League clubs in the UK have also thrown huge offers his way, though his preference at this stage is to re-sign.

The presence of Tabuai-Fidow at the Dolphins, Reece Walsh at Brisbane and New Zealand fullback Keano Kini at Gold Coast limit his options locally in the custodian position.

Fuller showcased his versatility in the Australia Prime Minister's XIII's 28-10 win over Papua New Guinea last year when he scored four tries playing on the wing.

Dolphins forward Felise Kaufusi was looking forward to what he could do at centre if he plays there as expected.

"He is a footy player first and foremost," Kaufusi said.

"If you give him the ball ... he will give his all. I don't think his match fitness will be a problem at all."

Winger Selwyn Cobbo, fresh from signing a one-year extension, was looking forward to Fuller's injection.

"The boys will be backing him," Cobbo said.

"We've got a pretty close connection here. I look after him and he is sort of like my little son."

The Dolphins left out star utility Kurt Donoghoe who has still not recovered from a hamstring injury that has limited him to one NRL match this year.

Lock Morgan Knowles (calf) is also in doubt as the Dolphins aim to end a three-match losing streak. If Knowles does not play then Max Plath is likely to spend time at No.13.