NRL 2026 Big Board 6: Bai rises, Makasini falls, and two new names emerge

The latest edition of the Big Board feels like the first true checkpoint of the season.

The early hype phase is over. With enough NSW Cup, QLD Cup and NRL exposure now banked, the gap between projection and production is beginning to close. Some names remain exactly where they were expected to be. Others have forced movement through consistency, opportunity and trust.

A new No. 1 emerges, several halves continue their climb, and the middle tier is becoming harder to crack than ever.

Note: This Big Board featured players aged 16-22, and excludes any athlete who has featured in five or more NRL matches.

1. Cooper Bai

Club: Gold Coast Titans

Position: Lock / Middle Forward

Age: 19

Previous position: 2nd

Cooper Bai takes the top spot because he's moved beyond promise and into proof.

There's a growing sense of certainty around his development. He's no longer just a high-ceiling middle being eased through the system, he's becoming part of the Titans' genuine first-grade rotation. His game already translates well to NRL football, as he's strong through contact, composed defensively and built for repeat effort.

The projection remains elite, but the difference now is trust.

Comparison: Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

Cooper Bai of the Titans is tackled by the Cowboys defence. Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

2. Heamasi Makasini

Club: Wests Tigers

Position: Centre / Wing

Age: 18

Previous position: 1st

Heamasi Makasini drops only slightly, and not because belief has faded.

He remains one of the most naturally gifted prospects in the game, explosive, powerful and capable of doing things few young outside backs can replicate. The recent pause in momentum feels more like timing than concern.

Nothing about Makasini's ceiling has changed. If anything, this serves as a reminder that development isn't always linear.

Comparison: Latrell Mitchell

Heamasi Makasini of the Wests Tigers runs with the ball. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

3. Cooper Clarke

Club: Melbourne Storm

Position: Prop

Age: 19

Previous position: 4th

Cooper Clarke has quietly become one of the safest bets on the board.

There's very little wasted movement in his game. Melbourne trust him because he does the hard parts cleanly, including defensive effort, repeat involvements and physical reliability. He looks increasingly comfortable around NRL pace.

He may not carry the same flash as others above him, but his floor is rapidly becoming elite.

Comparison: Jesse Bromwich

Cooper Clarke of the Storm. Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

4. Joey Walsh

Club: Manly Sea Eagles

Position: Halfback

Age: 19

Previous position: 3rd

Walsh's rise no longer feels temporary.

He continues to play like a genuine organiser - he's calm, direct and increasingly confident in taking ownership of games. His ability to dictate shape and tempo remains one of the strongest traits among young halves.

There's maturity to his game that often arrives later than 19.

Comparison: Jamal Fogarty

Joey Walsh of the Sea Eagles. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

5. Mitchell Woods

Club: Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

Position: Halfback

Age: 19

Previous position: 6th

Mitchell Woods stays high because long-term projection still matters.

Injury has paused momentum, but not reputation. Woods remains one of the cleaner natural halves in the pathways system, with composure, vision and a natural rhythm to his game that still projects extremely well.

Comparison: Jahrome Hughes

Canterbury Bulldogs halfback Mitchell Woods. NSWRL website.

6. Toby Rodwell

Club: Sydney Roosters

Position: Halfback

Age: 19

Previous position: 7th

Rodwell has made himself hard to ignore.

His game has sharpened significantly over the past month. He's controlling territory better, taking ownership of attacking sets and beginning to stack strong performances rather than isolated moments.

He now looks like a genuine driver of results.

Comparison: Luke Keary

7. Coby Black

Club: Canberra Raiders

Position: Halfback

Age: 19

Previous position: 5th

Black remains one of the more polished long-term halves in the system.

The environment around him hasn't allowed for dominance just yet, but his organisation, kicking game and composure continue to stand out. He still looks like a player who sees the game a step ahead.

Comparison: Mitchell Moses

Canberra Raiders half Coby Black at training. Canberra Raiders

8. Lorenzo Talataina

Club: Parramatta Eels

Position: Five-eighth/Half

Age: 18

Previous position: 8th

Talataina remains one of the most naturally creative players on the board.

He plays instinctively, with a willingness to attack edges and create moments others don't attempt. Even without huge numbers recently, his involvement remains high and his influence is still visible.

Comparison: Shaun Johnson

Lorenzo Talataina of the Eels passes the ball. Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

9. Riley Pollard

Club: Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks

Position: Halfback

Age: 20

Previous position: 12th

Pollard's rise feels earned rather than flashy.

He's becoming one of NSW Cup's steadiest organisers, someone who rarely dominates headlines but consistently leaves games under control. His balance between kicking, structure and decision-making is improving every week.

Comparison: Daly Cherry-Evans

Riley Pollard of the Sharks in action. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

10. Zane Harrison

Club: Gold Coast Titans

Position: Halfback

Age: 19

Previous position: 9th

Harrison remains a projection-first player.

There's still real polish in his game, carrying patience, composure and an ability to settle play when things become chaotic. The recent fortnight hasn't delivered a loud surge, but his long-term profile still feels strong.

Comparison: Nathan Cleary

Zane Harrison of the Titans warms up. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

11. Kade Reed

Club: St George Illawarra Dragons

Position: Halfback

Age: 19

Previous position: 13th

Few players have strengthened their case more than Reed.

Confidence is beginning to show in his football. He's taking greater control, attacking the line more often and playing with visible authority, all of which have earned him an NRL call-up for the Dragons.

His time has arrived.

Comparison: Jamal Fogarty

12. Jaxen Edgar

Club: Penrith Panthers

Position: Fullback

Age: 18

Previous position: 15th

Edgar's trajectory continues to rise.

His game is becoming more complete with stronger involvement, more attacking confidence and increasing impact around the ruck. He looks increasingly comfortable carrying responsibility.

Comparison: Dylan Edwards

13. Michael Gabrael

Club: Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks

Position: Centre

Age: 19

Previous position: 10th

Gabrael's ranking reflects talent rather than recent output.

Injury interrupted momentum, but when healthy he remains one of the more dangerous strike centres in this age bracket. His ability to create damage quickly still separates him.

Comparison: Kotoni Staggs

14. Finau Latu

Club: Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

Position: Lock / Middle Forward

Age: 19

Previous position: 11th

Latu remains one of the more physically gifted forwards in pathways football.

Even while regaining rhythm, his power and presence through the middle remain obvious. He still profiles as a modern middle capable of bending games physically.

Comparison: Keaon Koloamatangi

15. Billy Scott

Club: Penrith Panthers

Position: Hooker

Age: 21

Previous position: 14th

Billy Scott rarely demands attention, and that's part of his appeal.

Reliable hookers who execute consistently are difficult to find, and Scott continues to look comfortable doing the small things well. His role clarity and defensive stability keep him valuable.

Comparison: Api Koroisau

Billy Scott of the Panthers runs the ball. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

16. Cody Hopwood

Club: Newcastle Knights

Position: Prop

Age: 19

Previous position: 16th

Cody Hopwood continues to sit around first-grade conversations, which says plenty about how Newcastle view him internally. He hasn't fully broken into the Knights first-grade squad yet, but the pathway remains clear.

Comparison: Joseph Tapine

Cody Hopwood of Newcastle Knights. Ayush Kumar/Getty Images

17. Dean Tauaa

Club: South Sydney Rabbitohs

Position: Centre

Age: 18

Previous position: 18th

Tauaa remains one of the board's strongest projection plays.

The athletic profile, physical upside and movement ability continue to stand out. He's still raw in areas, but the ceiling remains extremely high..

Comparison: Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii

18. Jett Cleary

Club: New Zealand Warriors

Position: Halfback

Age: 20

Previous position: 27th

Cleary has forced his way into the conversation.

His game feels increasingly settled, with stronger control, improved confidence and a clearer influence over how his side plays. He's no longer a fringe inclusion.

Comparison: Nathan Cleary

19. Francis Manuleleua

Club: Newcastle Knights

Position: Second-row

Age: 19

Previous position: 19th

Manuleluea still feels early in his development, but the trajectory is obvious.

He's physical, aggressive and beginning to look more comfortable around senior football environments. There's still polish to come, but the frame and intent are already there.

Comparison: Viliame Kikau

20. Onitoni Large

Club: Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles

Position: Five-eighth

Age: 18

Previous position: 20th

Large continues to develop steadily.

He's beginning to play with more confidence and involvement, while still showing glimpses of the attacking instinct that made him highly regarded early.

Consistency remains the next step.

Comparison: Ezra Mam

21. Simione Laiafi

Club: Manly Sea Eagles

Position: Prop

Age: 19

Previous position: 21st

Laiafi remains one of the more physically imposing prospects in this range.

He's already shown he can handle senior environments, and his size and power continue to stand out whenever involved. The next step is consistent opportunity.

The upside remains obvious.

Comparison: Taniela Paseka

22. Liam Ison

Club: Cronulla Sharks

Position: Fullback

Age: 20

Previous position: 22nd

Ison's return to rugby league has finally arrived.

Injuries slowed his momentum, but the talent has never been questioned. He remains one of the more naturally dangerous support runners and broken-play fullbacks in this age group, capable of changing tempo quickly when involved.

The challenge now is simply continuity.

Comparison: Ryan Papenhuyzen

23. Hugo Peel

Club: Melbourne Storm

Position: Fullback / Utility

Age: 20

Previous position: 25th

Peel has quietly become one of the better value movers on the board.

Versatility has always been part of his appeal, but recent form has shown he can produce rather than simply fill roles. His attacking instincts continue to stand out, particularly around support play and positioning.

Comparison: AJ Brimson

24. Phillip Coates

Club: Brisbane Broncos

Position: Centre / Wing

Age: 19

Previous position: 23rd

Coates is beginning to look more comfortable physically at senior level, with his athletic traits translating more consistently into production. The finishing ability has always been there, but the confidence now appears to be catching up.

Comparison: Xavier Coates

25. Zac Garton

Club: Dolphins

Position: Edge Back-rower

Age: 18

Previous position: 24th

Garton remains one of the steadier names in Queensland pathways.

He doesn't rely on highlight moments to influence games. Instead, his value comes through repeat effort, defensive reliability and consistent involvement through the middle third.

He feels like a player coaches trust quickly.

Comparison: Angus Crichton

26. Jack Underhill

Club: Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

Position: Prop

Age: 20

Previous position: 28th

Underhill continues to quietly build credibility.

He may not dominate headlines, but he consistently earns minutes and responsibility. There's a maturity to his game that suggests coaches trust him to do difficult work without overplaying his hand.

Comparison: Lindsay Collins

27. Mason Barber

Club: North Queensland Cowboys

Position: Fullback

Age: 19

Previous position: 29th

Barber remains a strong long-term development piece.

He's versatile, naturally instinctive with the ball and capable of contributing in multiple roles across the backline. The production hasn't exploded, but there's enough involvement to suggest growth remains steady.

He still feels like a player finding his best position.

Comparison: Scott Drinkwater

28. Jared Haywood

Club: Wests Tigers

Position: Hooker

Age: 19

Previous position: 26th

Haywood remains difficult to place cleanly.

There's still genuine talent there, particularly around craft and tempo from dummy-half, but his pathway hasn't yet settled into a consistent role. Developmentally, he still feels early

Comparison: Harry Grant

29. Keahn Skipps

Club: Penrith Panthers

Position: Five-eighth / Halfback

Age: 19

Previous position: New entry

Skipps earns his place through quiet progression.

He isn't a player built around highlight moments (although he has them), but his game continues to trend upward through organisation, kicking control and trust within Penrith's system. There's polish beginning to appear in how he manages sets.

He graduates from our Ones to Watch.

Comparison: Matt Burton

30. Ryan Hutchinson

Club: St George Illawarra Dragons

Position: Prop / Lock

Age: 20

Previous position: New entry

Hutchinson enters the board because his development has become increasingly difficult to ignore.

He's beginning to show the traits clubs value in modern middle forwards - work rate, discipline and physical consistency. His game looks built around reliability rather than moments.

There's genuine long-term utility in his profile.

Comparison: Patrick Carrigan

Ones to watch

While these youngsters are still raw, each has showcased enough talent and potential to earn attention for the seasons to come. (These are NOT players 31-40).

Thomas Dellow - Sharks.

Cornelius Pupualii - Dragons.

Mel Nonu - Knights.

Antonio Verhoeven - Broncos.

Jasais Ah Kee - Dragons.

Connor Votano - Knights.

Cordell Arama - Panthers.

Rex Bassingthwaighte - Roosters.

Sebastian Taylor - Tigers.

Amos Viiga - Panthers.