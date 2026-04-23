NRL 2026 Big Board 6: Bai rises, Makasini falls, and two new names emerge

The latest edition of the Big Board feels like the first true checkpoint of the season.
The early hype phase is over. With enough NSW Cup, QLD Cup and NRL exposure now banked, the gap between projection and production is beginning to close. Some names remain exactly where they were expected to be. Others have forced movement through consistency, opportunity and trust.
A new No. 1 emerges, several halves continue their climb, and the middle tier is becoming harder to crack than ever.
Note: This Big Board featured players aged 16-22, and excludes any athlete who has featured in five or more NRL matches.
1. Cooper Bai
Club: Gold Coast Titans
Position: Lock / Middle Forward
Age: 19
Previous position: 2nd
Cooper Bai takes the top spot because he's moved beyond promise and into proof.
There's a growing sense of certainty around his development. He's no longer just a high-ceiling middle being eased through the system, he's becoming part of the Titans' genuine first-grade rotation. His game already translates well to NRL football, as he's strong through contact, composed defensively and built for repeat effort.
The projection remains elite, but the difference now is trust.
Comparison: Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
2. Heamasi Makasini
Club: Wests Tigers
Position: Centre / Wing
Age: 18
Previous position: 1st
Heamasi Makasini drops only slightly, and not because belief has faded.
He remains one of the most naturally gifted prospects in the game, explosive, powerful and capable of doing things few young outside backs can replicate. The recent pause in momentum feels more like timing than concern.
Nothing about Makasini's ceiling has changed. If anything, this serves as a reminder that development isn't always linear.
Comparison: Latrell Mitchell
3. Cooper Clarke
Club: Melbourne Storm
Position: Prop
Age: 19
Previous position: 4th
Cooper Clarke has quietly become one of the safest bets on the board.
There's very little wasted movement in his game. Melbourne trust him because he does the hard parts cleanly, including defensive effort, repeat involvements and physical reliability. He looks increasingly comfortable around NRL pace.
He may not carry the same flash as others above him, but his floor is rapidly becoming elite.
Comparison: Jesse Bromwich
4. Joey Walsh
Club: Manly Sea Eagles
Position: Halfback
Age: 19
Previous position: 3rd
Walsh's rise no longer feels temporary.
He continues to play like a genuine organiser - he's calm, direct and increasingly confident in taking ownership of games. His ability to dictate shape and tempo remains one of the strongest traits among young halves.
There's maturity to his game that often arrives later than 19.
Comparison: Jamal Fogarty
5. Mitchell Woods
Club: Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs
Position: Halfback
Age: 19
Previous position: 6th
Mitchell Woods stays high because long-term projection still matters.
Injury has paused momentum, but not reputation. Woods remains one of the cleaner natural halves in the pathways system, with composure, vision and a natural rhythm to his game that still projects extremely well.
Comparison: Jahrome Hughes
6. Toby Rodwell
Club: Sydney Roosters
Position: Halfback
Age: 19
Previous position: 7th
Rodwell has made himself hard to ignore.
His game has sharpened significantly over the past month. He's controlling territory better, taking ownership of attacking sets and beginning to stack strong performances rather than isolated moments.
He now looks like a genuine driver of results.
Comparison: Luke Keary
7. Coby Black
Club: Canberra Raiders
Position: Halfback
Age: 19
Previous position: 5th
Black remains one of the more polished long-term halves in the system.
The environment around him hasn't allowed for dominance just yet, but his organisation, kicking game and composure continue to stand out. He still looks like a player who sees the game a step ahead.
Comparison: Mitchell Moses
8. Lorenzo Talataina
Club: Parramatta Eels
Position: Five-eighth/Half
Age: 18
Previous position: 8th
Talataina remains one of the most naturally creative players on the board.
He plays instinctively, with a willingness to attack edges and create moments others don't attempt. Even without huge numbers recently, his involvement remains high and his influence is still visible.
Comparison: Shaun Johnson
9. Riley Pollard
Club: Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks
Position: Halfback
Age: 20
Previous position: 12th
Pollard's rise feels earned rather than flashy.
He's becoming one of NSW Cup's steadiest organisers, someone who rarely dominates headlines but consistently leaves games under control. His balance between kicking, structure and decision-making is improving every week.
Comparison: Daly Cherry-Evans
10. Zane Harrison
Club: Gold Coast Titans
Position: Halfback
Age: 19
Previous position: 9th
Harrison remains a projection-first player.
There's still real polish in his game, carrying patience, composure and an ability to settle play when things become chaotic. The recent fortnight hasn't delivered a loud surge, but his long-term profile still feels strong.
Comparison: Nathan Cleary
11. Kade Reed
Club: St George Illawarra Dragons
Position: Halfback
Age: 19
Previous position: 13th
Few players have strengthened their case more than Reed.
Confidence is beginning to show in his football. He's taking greater control, attacking the line more often and playing with visible authority, all of which have earned him an NRL call-up for the Dragons.
His time has arrived.
Comparison: Jamal Fogarty
12. Jaxen Edgar
Club: Penrith Panthers
Position: Fullback
Age: 18
Previous position: 15th
Edgar's trajectory continues to rise.
His game is becoming more complete with stronger involvement, more attacking confidence and increasing impact around the ruck. He looks increasingly comfortable carrying responsibility.
Comparison: Dylan Edwards
13. Michael Gabrael
Club: Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks
Position: Centre
Age: 19
Previous position: 10th
Gabrael's ranking reflects talent rather than recent output.
Injury interrupted momentum, but when healthy he remains one of the more dangerous strike centres in this age bracket. His ability to create damage quickly still separates him.
Comparison: Kotoni Staggs
14. Finau Latu
Club: Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs
Position: Lock / Middle Forward
Age: 19
Previous position: 11th
Latu remains one of the more physically gifted forwards in pathways football.
Even while regaining rhythm, his power and presence through the middle remain obvious. He still profiles as a modern middle capable of bending games physically.
Comparison: Keaon Koloamatangi
15. Billy Scott
Club: Penrith Panthers
Position: Hooker
Age: 21
Previous position: 14th
Billy Scott rarely demands attention, and that's part of his appeal.
Reliable hookers who execute consistently are difficult to find, and Scott continues to look comfortable doing the small things well. His role clarity and defensive stability keep him valuable.
Comparison: Api Koroisau
16. Cody Hopwood
Club: Newcastle Knights
Position: Prop
Age: 19
Previous position: 16th
Cody Hopwood continues to sit around first-grade conversations, which says plenty about how Newcastle view him internally. He hasn't fully broken into the Knights first-grade squad yet, but the pathway remains clear.
Comparison: Joseph Tapine
17. Dean Tauaa
Club: South Sydney Rabbitohs
Position: Centre
Age: 18
Previous position: 18th
Tauaa remains one of the board's strongest projection plays.
The athletic profile, physical upside and movement ability continue to stand out. He's still raw in areas, but the ceiling remains extremely high..
Comparison: Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii
18. Jett Cleary
Club: New Zealand Warriors
Position: Halfback
Age: 20
Previous position: 27th
Cleary has forced his way into the conversation.
His game feels increasingly settled, with stronger control, improved confidence and a clearer influence over how his side plays. He's no longer a fringe inclusion.
Comparison: Nathan Cleary
19. Francis Manuleleua
Club: Newcastle Knights
Position: Second-row
Age: 19
Previous position: 19th
Manuleluea still feels early in his development, but the trajectory is obvious.
He's physical, aggressive and beginning to look more comfortable around senior football environments. There's still polish to come, but the frame and intent are already there.
Comparison: Viliame Kikau
20. Onitoni Large
Club: Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles
Position: Five-eighth
Age: 18
Previous position: 20th
Large continues to develop steadily.
He's beginning to play with more confidence and involvement, while still showing glimpses of the attacking instinct that made him highly regarded early.
Consistency remains the next step.
Comparison: Ezra Mam
21. Simione Laiafi
Club: Manly Sea Eagles
Position: Prop
Age: 19
Previous position: 21st
Laiafi remains one of the more physically imposing prospects in this range.
He's already shown he can handle senior environments, and his size and power continue to stand out whenever involved. The next step is consistent opportunity.
The upside remains obvious.
Comparison: Taniela Paseka
22. Liam Ison
Club: Cronulla Sharks
Position: Fullback
Age: 20
Previous position: 22nd
Ison's return to rugby league has finally arrived.
Injuries slowed his momentum, but the talent has never been questioned. He remains one of the more naturally dangerous support runners and broken-play fullbacks in this age group, capable of changing tempo quickly when involved.
The challenge now is simply continuity.
Comparison: Ryan Papenhuyzen
23. Hugo Peel
Club: Melbourne Storm
Position: Fullback / Utility
Age: 20
Previous position: 25th
Peel has quietly become one of the better value movers on the board.
Versatility has always been part of his appeal, but recent form has shown he can produce rather than simply fill roles. His attacking instincts continue to stand out, particularly around support play and positioning.
Comparison: AJ Brimson
24. Phillip Coates
Club: Brisbane Broncos
Position: Centre / Wing
Age: 19
Previous position: 23rd
Coates is beginning to look more comfortable physically at senior level, with his athletic traits translating more consistently into production. The finishing ability has always been there, but the confidence now appears to be catching up.
Comparison: Xavier Coates
25. Zac Garton
Club: Dolphins
Position: Edge Back-rower
Age: 18
Previous position: 24th
Garton remains one of the steadier names in Queensland pathways.
He doesn't rely on highlight moments to influence games. Instead, his value comes through repeat effort, defensive reliability and consistent involvement through the middle third.
He feels like a player coaches trust quickly.
Comparison: Angus Crichton
26. Jack Underhill
Club: Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs
Position: Prop
Age: 20
Previous position: 28th
Underhill continues to quietly build credibility.
He may not dominate headlines, but he consistently earns minutes and responsibility. There's a maturity to his game that suggests coaches trust him to do difficult work without overplaying his hand.
Comparison: Lindsay Collins
27. Mason Barber
Club: North Queensland Cowboys
Position: Fullback
Age: 19
Previous position: 29th
Barber remains a strong long-term development piece.
He's versatile, naturally instinctive with the ball and capable of contributing in multiple roles across the backline. The production hasn't exploded, but there's enough involvement to suggest growth remains steady.
He still feels like a player finding his best position.
Comparison: Scott Drinkwater
28. Jared Haywood
Club: Wests Tigers
Position: Hooker
Age: 19
Previous position: 26th
Haywood remains difficult to place cleanly.
There's still genuine talent there, particularly around craft and tempo from dummy-half, but his pathway hasn't yet settled into a consistent role. Developmentally, he still feels early
Comparison: Harry Grant
29. Keahn Skipps
Club: Penrith Panthers
Position: Five-eighth / Halfback
Age: 19
Previous position: New entry
Skipps earns his place through quiet progression.
He isn't a player built around highlight moments (although he has them), but his game continues to trend upward through organisation, kicking control and trust within Penrith's system. There's polish beginning to appear in how he manages sets.
He graduates from our Ones to Watch.
Comparison: Matt Burton
30. Ryan Hutchinson
Club: St George Illawarra Dragons
Position: Prop / Lock
Age: 20
Previous position: New entry
Hutchinson enters the board because his development has become increasingly difficult to ignore.
He's beginning to show the traits clubs value in modern middle forwards - work rate, discipline and physical consistency. His game looks built around reliability rather than moments.
There's genuine long-term utility in his profile.
Comparison: Patrick Carrigan
Ones to watch
While these youngsters are still raw, each has showcased enough talent and potential to earn attention for the seasons to come. (These are NOT players 31-40).
Thomas Dellow - Sharks.
Cornelius Pupualii - Dragons.
Mel Nonu - Knights.
Antonio Verhoeven - Broncos.
Jasais Ah Kee - Dragons.
Connor Votano - Knights.
Cordell Arama - Panthers.
Rex Bassingthwaighte - Roosters.
Sebastian Taylor - Tigers.
Amos Viiga - Panthers.