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          NRL 2026 Big Board 6: Bai rises, Makasini falls, and two new names emerge

          • Isaac IssaApr 23, 2026, 12:00 AM
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              Isaac joins the ESPN NRL team with a keen eye on the future superstars of the game. He will be scouring the junior ranks, speaking to the scouts, the agents and the players themselves to bring you all the latest news.
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          The latest edition of the Big Board feels like the first true checkpoint of the season.

          The early hype phase is over. With enough NSW Cup, QLD Cup and NRL exposure now banked, the gap between projection and production is beginning to close. Some names remain exactly where they were expected to be. Others have forced movement through consistency, opportunity and trust.

          A new No. 1 emerges, several halves continue their climb, and the middle tier is becoming harder to crack than ever.

          Note: This Big Board featured players aged 16-22, and excludes any athlete who has featured in five or more NRL matches.

          1. Cooper Bai

          Club: Gold Coast Titans
          Position: Lock / Middle Forward
          Age: 19
          Previous position: 2nd

          Cooper Bai takes the top spot because he's moved beyond promise and into proof.

          There's a growing sense of certainty around his development. He's no longer just a high-ceiling middle being eased through the system, he's becoming part of the Titans' genuine first-grade rotation. His game already translates well to NRL football, as he's strong through contact, composed defensively and built for repeat effort.

          The projection remains elite, but the difference now is trust.

          Comparison: Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

          2. Heamasi Makasini

          Club: Wests Tigers
          Position: Centre / Wing
          Age: 18
          Previous position: 1st

          Heamasi Makasini drops only slightly, and not because belief has faded.

          He remains one of the most naturally gifted prospects in the game, explosive, powerful and capable of doing things few young outside backs can replicate. The recent pause in momentum feels more like timing than concern.

          Nothing about Makasini's ceiling has changed. If anything, this serves as a reminder that development isn't always linear.

          Comparison: Latrell Mitchell

          3. Cooper Clarke

          Club: Melbourne Storm
          Position: Prop
          Age: 19
          Previous position: 4th

          Cooper Clarke has quietly become one of the safest bets on the board.

          There's very little wasted movement in his game. Melbourne trust him because he does the hard parts cleanly, including defensive effort, repeat involvements and physical reliability. He looks increasingly comfortable around NRL pace.

          He may not carry the same flash as others above him, but his floor is rapidly becoming elite.

          Comparison: Jesse Bromwich

          4. Joey Walsh

          Club: Manly Sea Eagles
          Position: Halfback
          Age: 19
          Previous position: 3rd

          Walsh's rise no longer feels temporary.

          He continues to play like a genuine organiser - he's calm, direct and increasingly confident in taking ownership of games. His ability to dictate shape and tempo remains one of the strongest traits among young halves.

          There's maturity to his game that often arrives later than 19.

          Comparison: Jamal Fogarty

          5. Mitchell Woods

          Club: Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs
          Position: Halfback
          Age: 19
          Previous position: 6th

          Mitchell Woods stays high because long-term projection still matters.

          Injury has paused momentum, but not reputation. Woods remains one of the cleaner natural halves in the pathways system, with composure, vision and a natural rhythm to his game that still projects extremely well.

          Comparison: Jahrome Hughes

          6. Toby Rodwell

          Club: Sydney Roosters
          Position: Halfback
          Age: 19
          Previous position: 7th

          Rodwell has made himself hard to ignore.

          His game has sharpened significantly over the past month. He's controlling territory better, taking ownership of attacking sets and beginning to stack strong performances rather than isolated moments.

          He now looks like a genuine driver of results.

          Comparison: Luke Keary

          7. Coby Black

          Club: Canberra Raiders
          Position: Halfback
          Age: 19
          Previous position: 5th

          Black remains one of the more polished long-term halves in the system.

          The environment around him hasn't allowed for dominance just yet, but his organisation, kicking game and composure continue to stand out. He still looks like a player who sees the game a step ahead.

          Comparison: Mitchell Moses

          8. Lorenzo Talataina

          Club: Parramatta Eels
          Position: Five-eighth/Half
          Age: 18
          Previous position: 8th

          Talataina remains one of the most naturally creative players on the board.

          He plays instinctively, with a willingness to attack edges and create moments others don't attempt. Even without huge numbers recently, his involvement remains high and his influence is still visible.

          Comparison: Shaun Johnson

          9. Riley Pollard

          Club: Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks
          Position: Halfback
          Age: 20
          Previous position: 12th

          Pollard's rise feels earned rather than flashy.

          He's becoming one of NSW Cup's steadiest organisers, someone who rarely dominates headlines but consistently leaves games under control. His balance between kicking, structure and decision-making is improving every week.

          Comparison: Daly Cherry-Evans

          10. Zane Harrison

          Club: Gold Coast Titans
          Position: Halfback
          Age: 19
          Previous position: 9th

          Harrison remains a projection-first player.

          There's still real polish in his game, carrying patience, composure and an ability to settle play when things become chaotic. The recent fortnight hasn't delivered a loud surge, but his long-term profile still feels strong.

          Comparison: Nathan Cleary

          11. Kade Reed

          Club: St George Illawarra Dragons
          Position: Halfback
          Age: 19
          Previous position: 13th

          Few players have strengthened their case more than Reed.

          Confidence is beginning to show in his football. He's taking greater control, attacking the line more often and playing with visible authority, all of which have earned him an NRL call-up for the Dragons.

          His time has arrived.

          Comparison: Jamal Fogarty

          12. Jaxen Edgar

          Club: Penrith Panthers
          Position: Fullback
          Age: 18
          Previous position: 15th

          Edgar's trajectory continues to rise.

          His game is becoming more complete with stronger involvement, more attacking confidence and increasing impact around the ruck. He looks increasingly comfortable carrying responsibility.

          Comparison: Dylan Edwards

          13. Michael Gabrael

          Club: Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks
          Position: Centre
          Age: 19
          Previous position: 10th

          Gabrael's ranking reflects talent rather than recent output.

          Injury interrupted momentum, but when healthy he remains one of the more dangerous strike centres in this age bracket. His ability to create damage quickly still separates him.

          Comparison: Kotoni Staggs

          14. Finau Latu

          Club: Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs
          Position: Lock / Middle Forward
          Age: 19
          Previous position: 11th

          Latu remains one of the more physically gifted forwards in pathways football.

          Even while regaining rhythm, his power and presence through the middle remain obvious. He still profiles as a modern middle capable of bending games physically.

          Comparison: Keaon Koloamatangi

          15. Billy Scott

          Club: Penrith Panthers
          Position: Hooker
          Age: 21
          Previous position: 14th

          Billy Scott rarely demands attention, and that's part of his appeal.

          Reliable hookers who execute consistently are difficult to find, and Scott continues to look comfortable doing the small things well. His role clarity and defensive stability keep him valuable.

          Comparison: Api Koroisau

          16. Cody Hopwood

          Club: Newcastle Knights
          Position: Prop
          Age: 19
          Previous position: 16th

          Cody Hopwood continues to sit around first-grade conversations, which says plenty about how Newcastle view him internally. He hasn't fully broken into the Knights first-grade squad yet, but the pathway remains clear.

          Comparison: Joseph Tapine

          17. Dean Tauaa

          Club: South Sydney Rabbitohs
          Position: Centre
          Age: 18
          Previous position: 18th

          Tauaa remains one of the board's strongest projection plays.

          The athletic profile, physical upside and movement ability continue to stand out. He's still raw in areas, but the ceiling remains extremely high..

          Comparison: Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii

          18. Jett Cleary

          Club: New Zealand Warriors
          Position: Halfback
          Age: 20
          Previous position: 27th

          Cleary has forced his way into the conversation.

          His game feels increasingly settled, with stronger control, improved confidence and a clearer influence over how his side plays. He's no longer a fringe inclusion.

          Comparison: Nathan Cleary

          19. Francis Manuleleua

          Club: Newcastle Knights
          Position: Second-row
          Age: 19
          Previous position: 19th

          Manuleluea still feels early in his development, but the trajectory is obvious.

          He's physical, aggressive and beginning to look more comfortable around senior football environments. There's still polish to come, but the frame and intent are already there.

          Comparison: Viliame Kikau

          20. Onitoni Large

          Club: Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles
          Position: Five-eighth
          Age: 18
          Previous position: 20th

          Large continues to develop steadily.

          He's beginning to play with more confidence and involvement, while still showing glimpses of the attacking instinct that made him highly regarded early.

          Consistency remains the next step.

          Comparison: Ezra Mam

          21. Simione Laiafi

          Club: Manly Sea Eagles
          Position: Prop
          Age: 19
          Previous position: 21st

          Laiafi remains one of the more physically imposing prospects in this range.

          He's already shown he can handle senior environments, and his size and power continue to stand out whenever involved. The next step is consistent opportunity.

          The upside remains obvious.

          Comparison: Taniela Paseka

          22. Liam Ison

          Club: Cronulla Sharks
          Position: Fullback
          Age: 20
          Previous position: 22nd

          Ison's return to rugby league has finally arrived.

          Injuries slowed his momentum, but the talent has never been questioned. He remains one of the more naturally dangerous support runners and broken-play fullbacks in this age group, capable of changing tempo quickly when involved.

          The challenge now is simply continuity.

          Comparison: Ryan Papenhuyzen

          23. Hugo Peel

          Club: Melbourne Storm
          Position: Fullback / Utility
          Age: 20
          Previous position: 25th

          Peel has quietly become one of the better value movers on the board.

          Versatility has always been part of his appeal, but recent form has shown he can produce rather than simply fill roles. His attacking instincts continue to stand out, particularly around support play and positioning.

          Comparison: AJ Brimson

          24. Phillip Coates

          Club: Brisbane Broncos
          Position: Centre / Wing
          Age: 19
          Previous position: 23rd

          Coates is beginning to look more comfortable physically at senior level, with his athletic traits translating more consistently into production. The finishing ability has always been there, but the confidence now appears to be catching up.

          Comparison: Xavier Coates

          25. Zac Garton

          Club: Dolphins
          Position: Edge Back-rower
          Age: 18
          Previous position: 24th

          Garton remains one of the steadier names in Queensland pathways.

          He doesn't rely on highlight moments to influence games. Instead, his value comes through repeat effort, defensive reliability and consistent involvement through the middle third.

          He feels like a player coaches trust quickly.

          Comparison: Angus Crichton

          26. Jack Underhill

          Club: Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs
          Position: Prop
          Age: 20
          Previous position: 28th

          Underhill continues to quietly build credibility.

          He may not dominate headlines, but he consistently earns minutes and responsibility. There's a maturity to his game that suggests coaches trust him to do difficult work without overplaying his hand.

          Comparison: Lindsay Collins

          27. Mason Barber

          Club: North Queensland Cowboys
          Position: Fullback
          Age: 19
          Previous position: 29th

          Barber remains a strong long-term development piece.

          He's versatile, naturally instinctive with the ball and capable of contributing in multiple roles across the backline. The production hasn't exploded, but there's enough involvement to suggest growth remains steady.

          He still feels like a player finding his best position.

          Comparison: Scott Drinkwater

          28. Jared Haywood

          Club: Wests Tigers
          Position: Hooker
          Age: 19
          Previous position: 26th

          Haywood remains difficult to place cleanly.

          There's still genuine talent there, particularly around craft and tempo from dummy-half, but his pathway hasn't yet settled into a consistent role. Developmentally, he still feels early

          Comparison: Harry Grant

          29. Keahn Skipps

          Club: Penrith Panthers
          Position: Five-eighth / Halfback
          Age: 19
          Previous position: New entry

          Skipps earns his place through quiet progression.

          He isn't a player built around highlight moments (although he has them), but his game continues to trend upward through organisation, kicking control and trust within Penrith's system. There's polish beginning to appear in how he manages sets.

          He graduates from our Ones to Watch.

          Comparison: Matt Burton

          30. Ryan Hutchinson

          Club: St George Illawarra Dragons
          Position: Prop / Lock
          Age: 20
          Previous position: New entry

          Hutchinson enters the board because his development has become increasingly difficult to ignore.

          He's beginning to show the traits clubs value in modern middle forwards - work rate, discipline and physical consistency. His game looks built around reliability rather than moments.

          There's genuine long-term utility in his profile.

          Comparison: Patrick Carrigan

          Ones to watch

          While these youngsters are still raw, each has showcased enough talent and potential to earn attention for the seasons to come. (These are NOT players 31-40).

          Thomas Dellow - Sharks.
          Cornelius Pupualii - Dragons.
          Mel Nonu - Knights.
          Antonio Verhoeven - Broncos.
          Jasais Ah Kee - Dragons.
          Connor Votano - Knights.
          Cordell Arama - Panthers.
          Rex Bassingthwaighte - Roosters.
          Sebastian Taylor - Tigers.
          Amos Viiga - Panthers.