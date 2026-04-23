NRL midweek mail R8: Turbo loss won't affect Sea Eagles' speed

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The NRL rarely stands still.

Between training sessions, media appearances, and behind-the-scenes conversations, new storylines often begin to emerge before the weekend arrives.

Throughout the week, ESPN will be gathering notes, insights, and updates from around the competition as clubs prepare for Round 8.

No Tommy? No worries!

The Manly Sea Eagles may be without their star fullback against the Eels this weekend, but the players believe his replacement is just as lethal.

"Tolu Koula's not a bad replacement," Jason Saab said chuckling.

"Obviously, [he has] very different play style, different running style [to Tommy]. He's a lot quicker, but he's a lot quicker than pretty much everyone."

Siua Taukeiaho admitted that he and leadership group are "trying to take the pressure off" their injured captain and replicate his support for the group.

Tolu Koula of the Sea Eagles runs with the ball. Matt King/Getty Images

Kobe's Knees

Kobe Hetherington has revealed he is completely removed from any rehab training, following meniscus tears in both knees in 2025 with the Broncos.

"I've never felt better to be honest, I had a pretty good preseason," he admitted.

"Obviously, I do with my extras here and there, but I'm just [training] with the team 100% [of the time] now."

His complete return to full-time training has meant he gets to spend more time with Kierans Foran, who he said is different to his past coaches.

"Every coach is sort of different, and every coach brings their own attributes," he said.

"Foz brings that sort of heart and soul Manly attitude... We want to run through a brick wall for Foz."