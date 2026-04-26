Edwards sends Origin reminder as Panthers belt Knights

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Incumbent NSW fullback Dylan Edwards has sent a timely reminder of his State of Origin credentials by inspiring red-hot Penrith to a 44-12 thrashing of Newcastle at McDonald Jones Stadium.

Less than 24 hours after nearest Origin challenger James Tedesco starred for the Sydney Roosters on Anzac Day, Edwards scored a first-half hat trick on Sunday to ensure the premiership favourites remained ensconced atop the ladder.

The win puts paid to any concerns over Penrith's past fortnight, when the Panthers fell to patchy Canterbury then squeaked past the 12th-placed Dolphins.

But on Sunday, the Panthers recaptured their brutal best and dominated their hosts.

Tom Jenkins' remarkable streak of try-scoring doubles ended at seven games, with Penrith's left winger unable to find the chalk against his old club.

Edwards had no such problems against the Knights.

Coach Ivan Cleary said his veteran custodian had continued to evolve his game, but conceded Edwards faced fierce competition for the Blues No.1 jersey from Tedesco.

"Dyl's just everywhere all the time, he's had a great season, does so much work, and some of the quality today as well -- he turned up in the right spot to get the tries but threw a nice pass to a try as well, which is an evolution in this game as well," Cleary said.

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"Teddy (Tedesco), I think he's been outstanding and that's what you want ultimately, you want competition for spots and no-one owns any Origin jersey.

"I just think it's a good problem for Laurie (Daley) and the selectors ... it's not really my business."

Newcastle did well to weather an early Penrith onslaught, but the levee broke after 12 and a half minutes, with Edwards skipping between Fletcher Hunt and Sandon Smith on the fifth tackle.

The error-prone Knights took 15 minutes to play the ball in the Panthers' half, but in that first set Hunt spilled the ball. Edwards scooped it up and ran 65 metres for his second try.

Edwards had his second NRL hat trick inside 20 minutes of game time when a Moses Leota break put the Panthers in position for another attacking raid.

Again, it was the fullback on the end of offloads from Lindsay Smith and Isaah Yeo.

Marquee man Dylan Brown looked the likeliest to inspire a Knights comeback, sprinting 60 metres for a brilliant individual try.

But Edwards put the result beyond doubt, throwing a cut-out pass for Brian To'o to score the first of his two tries and give the visitors a four-score lead with 15 minutes to play.

For his part, star halfback Nathan Cleary continued his great season by nabbing a first-half try on the back of a 40-metre tear from Paul Alamoti.

Out-of-favour Izack Tago came on for some rare game time at right second row as the Panthers continue to account for Liam Martin's absence through injury.

He snaffled a diabolical offload from Knights recruit Trey Mooney in the red zone to help the Panthers pass 40.

Knights coach Justin Holbrook said his undermanned side gave Penrith too many opportunities through "rookie errors".

Newcastle could have five players back from injury to host Souths next Sunday, including Kalyn Ponga, Bradman Best and Tyson Frizell.