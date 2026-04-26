Foran breaks coaching record in Manly's win over Eels

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Kieran Foran has started his Manly tenure better than any interim coach on record thanks to a 33-18 defeat of Parramatta at Brookvale Oval.

Since the grand-final era began in 1954, no coach had ever taken over an NRL side mid-season and won their first four games -- until Manly club legend Foran capped an unbeaten opening month on Sunday.

Returning home for the first time since Anthony Seibold's sacking, Manly struggled to execute in a 7-6 first half finished off by Jamal Fogarty's field goal.

Sea Eagles head coach Kieran Foran lines up with his players during the Round 8 Anzac Day ceremony. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

But four tries in a 13-minute skirmish after the break helped the Sea Eagles take a winning record for the first time in 2026 and finish the weekend sixth on the ladder.

It marks quite the turnaround for Manly, whose dismal 0-3 start to the season had triggered fears of the club's first wooden spoon.

Encouragingly, the latest win came without captain and talisman Tom Trbojevic, who went down in last week's win over North Queensland.

Veteran halfback Fogarty left the contest in the final minutes with an apparent groin injury, after Manly forward Corey Waddell suffered a pectoral injury in the first half.

The Eels' own injury crisis intensified against Manly, with an arm issue meaning reliable Dylan Walker could not return after halftime.

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Walker appeared in significant pain after wearing a brutal shot from Manly enforcer Haumole Olakau'atu just before the break.

Back-up hooker Tallyn Da Silva could join Walker on the sidelines after being sin-binned for a dangerous throw on Jake Simpkin midway through the second half.

The sin-binning crushed the Eels' fading hopes of a comeback. Two minutes later, Lehi Hopoate's offload put Jason Saab on to a 50-metre tear that made it a four-score game.

Olakau'atu was the Sea Eagles' best in a clunky opening 50 minutes, but Manly finally found their rhythm shifting left to put Hopoate over in the second half.

When Fogarty forced a dropout on the back of a 35-metre Olakau'atu tear, Manly crossed again down the right through Reuben Garrick.

Fogarty grabbed Ben Trbojevic's offload and sprinted 55 metres through the middle to extend the lead in the set after points.

Captain Mitch Moses crossed for the Eels' first second-half try shortly after Saab's long-range effort, but the visitors never appeared likely to surge back into the game.

Left centre Clayton Faulalo, into the backline in Tom Trbojevic's absence, grabbed a short dropout for a very soft try that capped Manly's win.