NRL midweek mail R8: Roosters laud Robson's increasing impact

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The NRL rarely stands still.

Between training sessions, media appearances, and behind-the-scenes conversations, new storylines often begin to emerge before the weekend arrives.

Throughout the week, ESPN will be gathering notes, insights, and updates from around the competition as clubs prepare for Round 9.

Robson's increasing impact

Roosters recruit Reece Robson had arguably his best game at the club over the weekend; a performance that his teammates saw coming.

"He's such a rock in the middle, he's done so much for our forward pack," Angus Crichton said of Robson's impact.

"His training and his mentality around the way he plays - he adds so much to our team.

"He's a hard man. He stands there in the middle and tackles for 80 minutes, and still has the energy to rip out long balls and take those carries."

Reece Robson crashes over to score a try for the Roosters against the Dragons. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

'Bigger. Better. Faster': Nawaqanitawase on his growth

Mark Nawaqanitawase may be departing the Sydney Roosters at season's end, but he won't be leaving empty handed, with the star outside back admitting he's taking a ton of knowledge with him back to rugby.

"[I'm] bigger, better [and] faster... I've obviously learnt a lot," he said.

"My physical aspect, I'm able to do a lot more.

"Just defensively as well, I've learned so much. I know it'll make me a better player wherever I go."

While emotional about the prospect of leaving, the Roosters star knows he has a job to do in 2026, which may include a NSW Blues call-up.

"It's always nice to get a high honour [like an Origin nod]... I was lucky enough to go the Blues preseason camp earlier in the year," he revealed.

"It's always been something I've wanted to do, so if it happens, it happens."

His teammate Angus Crichton, who will also leave the club at the end of the year, was equally optimistic about a potential Blues opportunity in 2026, admitting he "strives to be in that arena" again.

Will Sam Walker walk?

Sam Walker has been a staple in this Roosters side for half a decade, and it's hard to imagine him playing anywhere else.

"Uh no [I can't see myself playing anywhere else]," Walker admitted.

"I'm really comfortable at the Sydney Roosters."

He touched on the latest reports around Jarome Luai and the PNG Chiefs, and admitted while he's interested to see how things play out for the newest franchise's recruitment, he's "not phased" by the talk around PNG's tax-free contracts or the prospect of leaving the Roosters right now.

Despite being comfortable at the club as a whole, the dynamic halfback shared that he doesn't feel the same with the team's current standing in the competition, declaring that the Roosters are still "chasing an 80 minute performance."

"We're getting very close," he said.

"There's a few points that we didn't need to leak there [against the Dragons], there's a few work-on's there."