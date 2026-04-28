NRL Round 9: Teams, line-ups, tips, odds, everything you need to know for the weekend

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Who said tipping was particularly tough this NRL season? Fresh on the back of our perfect eight-from-eight in Round 8, we are brimming with confidence here in the ESPN bunker.

Round 9 kicks off with the floundering Bulldogs taking on the inconsistent Cowboys, before the Roosters clash with the Broncos on Saturday night. On Sunday we have a triple treat of blockbuster clashes, starting with the Knights hosting the Rabbitohs, the Tigers taking on the Sharks and finally the Panthers facing the Sea Eagles.

No guarantee we can go back-to-back with a perfect eight, but we'll do our best.

Good luck with your tips.

Friday, May 1

Accor Stadium, 6pm (AEST)

Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Jonathan Sua 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Enari Tuala 6. Matt Burton 7. Lachlan Galvin 8. Samuel Hughes 9. Bailey Hayward 10. Leo Thompson 11. Sitili Tupouniua 12. Jacob Preston 13. Jaeman Salmon 14. Kurt Mann 15. Josh Curran 16. Lipoi Hopoi 17. Jake Turpin 19. Marcelo Montoya 20. Alekolasimi Jones 21. Sean O'Sullivan 22. Logan Spinks 23. Jethro Rinakama

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Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Braidon Burns 3. Jaxon Purdue 4. Tomas Chester 5. Zac Laybutt 6. Jake Clifford 7. Tom Dearden 8. Coen Hess 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Jason Taumalolo 11. Heilum Luki 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Reuben Cotter 14. Soni Luke 15. Sam McIntyre 16. Thomas Mikaele 17. Griffin Neame 18. Matthew Lodge 19. Mason Barber 20. Kai O'Donnell 21. Kaiden Lahrs 22. Robert Derby

Officials

Referee: Peter Gough Touchies: Drew Oultram, Kieren Irons

Bunker: Chris Butler

Prediction: The Bulldogs never looked like beating the depleted Broncos last week, while the Cowboys bounced back from a big loss to the Sea Eagles with a convincing victory over the Sharks. The Bulldogs are due for a reality check bounce-back performance, but it appears to the casual observer that the players are no longer picking up what the coaching staff are putting down. They really need some big changes to the way they are playing the game as well as some of the players they are playing with.

Tip: Cowboys by 10

PointsBet odds: Bulldogs $1.74 (-1.5 $1.88) Cowboys $2.10 (+1.5 $1.88)

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Suncorp Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Trai Fuller 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Selwyn Cobbo 6. Brad Schneider 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Tom Gilbert 9. Max Plath 10. Francis Molo 11. Connelly Lemuelu 12. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 13. Morgan Knowles 14. Ray Stone 15. Thomas Flegler 16. Felise Kaufusi 17. Oryn Keeley 18. Lewis Symonds 19. Tevita Naufahu 20. John Fineanganofo 21. Kurt Donoghoe 22. Jack Bostock

Storm: 1. Sualauvi Faalogo 2. William Warbrick 3. Jack Howarth 4. Nick Meaney 5. Hugo Peel 6. Cameron Munster 7. Tyran Wishart 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Shawn Blore 12. Ativalu Lisati 13. Alec MacDonald 14. Trent Toelau 15. Joe Chan 16. Davvy Moale 17. Trent Loiero 18. Cooper Clarke 19. Manaia Waitere 20. Josiah Pahulu 21. Moses Leo 22. Jack Hetherington

Officials

Referee: Ashley Klein Touchies: Tyson Brough, Jarrod Cole

Bunker: TBA

Prediction: "Disappointing" would be an understated way to describe both of these teams as they stagger into Round 9 with just two wins each. The Dolphins have looked dangerous at times, but their defence has let them down repeatedly. The Storm are playing so out of character that it is hard to figure out exactly what the problem is. I guess losing is habitual and the Storm want desperately to break their bad habit as soon as possible.

Tip: Storm by 8

PointsBet odds: Dolphins $1.67 (-3.5 $1.90) Storm $2.20 (+3.5 $1.90)

Saturday, May 2

Cbus Super Stadium, 3pm (AEST)

Titans: 1. Keano Kini 2. Sialetili Faeamani 3. Jojo Fifita 4. AJ Brimson 5. Phillip Sami 6. Lachlan Ilias 7. Jayden Campbell 8. Kurtis Morrin 9. Sam Verrills 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 11. Arama Hau 12. Beau Fermor 13. Chris Randall 14. Oliver Pascoe 15. Cooper Bai 16. Moeaki Fotuaika 17. Klese Haas 18. Jaylan De Groot 19. Josh Patston 20. Zane Harrison 21. Adam Christensen 22. Bodhi Sharpley

Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Savelio Tamale 3. Sebastian Kris 4. Matthew Timoko 5. Jed Stuart 6. Ethan Strange 7. Ethan Sanders 8. Corey Horsburgh 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Ata Mariota 12. Simi Sasagi 13. Jayden Brailey 14. Chevy Stewart 15. Daine Laurie 16. Morgan Smithies 17. Joseph Roddy 18. Owen Pattie 19. Jordan Uta 20. Ethan Alaia 21. Jake Clydsdale 22. Sione Finau

Officials

Referee: Grant Atkins Touchies: Michael Wise, Nick Pelgrave

Bunker: Liam Kennedy

Prediction: The Titans had a rest last week after losing to the Warriors the week before. The Raiders ran into a black and gold tornado at Leichhardt Oval and were blown away. Both of these teams are capable of putting together a red-hot performance on their day. It's the inconsistency that the tippers need to be wary of. I will tip the Raiders to win this, but not with any real conviction.

Tip: Raiders by 12

PointsBet odds: Titans $2 (+1.5 $1.88) Raiders $1.80 (-1.5 $1.88)