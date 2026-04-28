NRL Round 9: Teams, line-ups, tips, odds, everything you need to know for the weekend

Who said tipping was particularly tough this NRL season? Fresh on the back of our perfect eight-from-eight in Round 8, we are brimming with confidence here in the ESPN bunker.
Round 9 kicks off with the floundering Bulldogs taking on the inconsistent Cowboys, before the Roosters clash with the Broncos on Saturday night. On Sunday we have a triple treat of blockbuster clashes, starting with the Knights hosting the Rabbitohs, the Tigers taking on the Sharks and finally the Panthers facing the Sea Eagles.
No guarantee we can go back-to-back with a perfect eight, but we'll do our best.
Good luck with your tips.
Friday, May 1
Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs vs. North Queensland Cowboys
Accor Stadium, 6pm (AEST)
Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Jonathan Sua 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Enari Tuala 6. Matt Burton 7. Lachlan Galvin 8. Samuel Hughes 9. Bailey Hayward 10. Leo Thompson 11. Sitili Tupouniua 12. Jacob Preston 13. Jaeman Salmon 14. Kurt Mann 15. Josh Curran 16. Lipoi Hopoi 17. Jake Turpin 19. Marcelo Montoya 20. Alekolasimi Jones 21. Sean O'Sullivan 22. Logan Spinks 23. Jethro Rinakama
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Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Braidon Burns 3. Jaxon Purdue 4. Tomas Chester 5. Zac Laybutt 6. Jake Clifford 7. Tom Dearden 8. Coen Hess 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Jason Taumalolo 11. Heilum Luki 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Reuben Cotter 14. Soni Luke 15. Sam McIntyre 16. Thomas Mikaele 17. Griffin Neame 18. Matthew Lodge 19. Mason Barber 20. Kai O'Donnell 21. Kaiden Lahrs 22. Robert Derby
Officials
Referee: Peter Gough Touchies: Drew Oultram, Kieren Irons
Bunker: Chris Butler
Prediction: The Bulldogs never looked like beating the depleted Broncos last week, while the Cowboys bounced back from a big loss to the Sea Eagles with a convincing victory over the Sharks. The Bulldogs are due for a reality check bounce-back performance, but it appears to the casual observer that the players are no longer picking up what the coaching staff are putting down. They really need some big changes to the way they are playing the game as well as some of the players they are playing with.
Tip: Cowboys by 10
PointsBet odds: Bulldogs $1.74 (-1.5 $1.88) Cowboys $2.10 (+1.5 $1.88)
Dolphins vs. Melbourne Storm
Suncorp Stadium, 8pm (AEST)
Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Trai Fuller 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Selwyn Cobbo 6. Brad Schneider 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Tom Gilbert 9. Max Plath 10. Francis Molo 11. Connelly Lemuelu 12. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 13. Morgan Knowles 14. Ray Stone 15. Thomas Flegler 16. Felise Kaufusi 17. Oryn Keeley 18. Lewis Symonds 19. Tevita Naufahu 20. John Fineanganofo 21. Kurt Donoghoe 22. Jack Bostock
Storm: 1. Sualauvi Faalogo 2. William Warbrick 3. Jack Howarth 4. Nick Meaney 5. Hugo Peel 6. Cameron Munster 7. Tyran Wishart 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Shawn Blore 12. Ativalu Lisati 13. Alec MacDonald 14. Trent Toelau 15. Joe Chan 16. Davvy Moale 17. Trent Loiero 18. Cooper Clarke 19. Manaia Waitere 20. Josiah Pahulu 21. Moses Leo 22. Jack Hetherington
Officials
Referee: Ashley Klein Touchies: Tyson Brough, Jarrod Cole
Bunker: TBA
Prediction: "Disappointing" would be an understated way to describe both of these teams as they stagger into Round 9 with just two wins each. The Dolphins have looked dangerous at times, but their defence has let them down repeatedly. The Storm are playing so out of character that it is hard to figure out exactly what the problem is. I guess losing is habitual and the Storm want desperately to break their bad habit as soon as possible.
Tip: Storm by 8
PointsBet odds: Dolphins $1.67 (-3.5 $1.90) Storm $2.20 (+3.5 $1.90)
Saturday, May 2
Gold Coast Titans vs. Canberra Raiders
Cbus Super Stadium, 3pm (AEST)
Titans: 1. Keano Kini 2. Sialetili Faeamani 3. Jojo Fifita 4. AJ Brimson 5. Phillip Sami 6. Lachlan Ilias 7. Jayden Campbell 8. Kurtis Morrin 9. Sam Verrills 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 11. Arama Hau 12. Beau Fermor 13. Chris Randall 14. Oliver Pascoe 15. Cooper Bai 16. Moeaki Fotuaika 17. Klese Haas 18. Jaylan De Groot 19. Josh Patston 20. Zane Harrison 21. Adam Christensen 22. Bodhi Sharpley
Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Savelio Tamale 3. Sebastian Kris 4. Matthew Timoko 5. Jed Stuart 6. Ethan Strange 7. Ethan Sanders 8. Corey Horsburgh 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Ata Mariota 12. Simi Sasagi 13. Jayden Brailey 14. Chevy Stewart 15. Daine Laurie 16. Morgan Smithies 17. Joseph Roddy 18. Owen Pattie 19. Jordan Uta 20. Ethan Alaia 21. Jake Clydsdale 22. Sione Finau
Officials
Referee: Grant Atkins Touchies: Michael Wise, Nick Pelgrave
Bunker: Liam Kennedy
Prediction: The Titans had a rest last week after losing to the Warriors the week before. The Raiders ran into a black and gold tornado at Leichhardt Oval and were blown away. Both of these teams are capable of putting together a red-hot performance on their day. It's the inconsistency that the tippers need to be wary of. I will tip the Raiders to win this, but not with any real conviction.
Tip: Raiders by 12
PointsBet odds: Titans $2 (+1.5 $1.88) Raiders $1.80 (-1.5 $1.88)
Parramatta Eels vs. New Zealand Warriors
CommBank Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)
Eels: 1. Joash Papali'i 2. Brian Kelly 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Sean Russell 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Ronald Volkman 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Luca Moretti 9. Ryley Smith 10. Junior Paulo 11. Charlie Guymer 12. Jack Williams 13. Jack de Belin 14. Tallyn Da Silva 15. Saxon Pryke 16. Toni Mataele 17. Dylan Walker 18. Kelma Tuilagi 19. Lorenzo Talataina 20. Jordan Samrani 21. Teancum Brown 22. Araz Nanva
Warriors: 1. Taine Tuaupiki 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 4. Adam Pompey 5. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Tanah Boyd 8. James Fisher-Harris 9. Wayde Egan 10. Jackson Ford 11. Leka Halasima 12. Kurt Capewell 13. Erin Clark 14. Samuel Healey 15. Tanner Stowers-Smith 16. Demitric Vaimauga 17. Jacob Laban 18. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava 20. Luke Metcalf 21. Kayliss Fatialofa 22. Te Maire Martin 23. Makaia Tafua
Officials
Referee: Gerard Sutton Touchies: Daniel Luttringer, Daniel Schwass
Bunker: Wyatt Raymond
Prediction: The Eels fought hard last week against the Sea Eagles, but ran out of puff into the second half. The Warriors were solid in their victory over the Dolphins, moving into second place on the competition ladder with a 20-18 win. The Eels are struggling with injuries at the moment and will find it extremely difficult to contain the Warriors for the full 80 minutes.
Tip: Warriors by 24
PointsBet odds: Eels $2.60 (+6.5 $1.950) Warriors $1.48 (-6.5 $1.83)
Sydney Roosters vs. Brisbane Broncos
Allianz Stadium, 7:35pm (AEST)
Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Hugo Savala 4. Robert Toia 5. Mark Nawaqanitawase 6. Daly Cherry-Evans 7. Sam Walker 8. Naufahu Whyte 9. Reece Robson 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Angus Crichton 12. Siua Wong 13. Victor Radley 14. Connor Watson 15. Spencer Leniu 16. Nat Butcher 17. Salesi Foketi 18. Cody Ramsey 19. Tommy Talau 20. Benaiah Ioelu 21. Egan Butcher 22. Blake Steep
Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Josiah Karapani 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Deine Mariner 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Ben Talty 9. Cory Paix 10. Jack Gosiewski 11. Xavier Willison 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan 14. Josh Rogers 15. Jaiyden Hunt 16. Va'a Semu 17. Aublix Tawha 18. Jesse Arthars 19. Hayze Perham 20. Luke Gale 21. Thomas Duffy 22. Antonio Verhoeven
Officials
Referee: Adam Gee Touchies: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski, Matt Noyen
Bunker: Chris Butler
Prediction: The Roosters found some of their best form against the dismal Dragons on Anzac Day. The Broncos are battling through a spell of injuries, coming together for gallant wins over the Bulldogs and Tigers in the past two weeks. This should be a great game, with Reece Walsh returning for the Broncos and the Roosters continuing to improve with Daly Cherry-Evans and Reece Robson finding their places within the team.
Tip: Roosters by 2
PointsBet odds: Roosters $1.43 (-7.5 $1.83) Broncos $2.75 (+7.5 $1.95)
Sunday, May 3
Newcastle Knights vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs
McDonald Jones Stadium, 2pm (AEST)
Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Fletcher Sharpe 7. Dylan Brown 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Trey Mooney 11. Dylan Lucas 12. Jermaine McEwen 13. Mathew Croker 14. Sandon Smith 15. Tyson Frizell 16. Pasami Saulo 17. Fletcher Hunt 18. Harrison Graham 19. Francis Manuleleua 20. Cody Hopwood 21. Kyle McCarthy 22. James Schiller
Rabbitohs: 1. Matthew Dufty 2. Alex Johnston 3. Latrell Mitchell 4. Jack Wighton 5. Campbell Graham 6. Cody Walker 7. Jamie Humphreys 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Bronson Garlick 10. Sean Keppie 11. Keaon Koloamatangi 12. Tallis Duncan 13. Cameron Murray 14. Peter Mamouzelos 15. Lachlan Hubner 16. Euan Aitken 17. Liam Le Blanc 18. Jayden Sullivan 19. Moala Graham-Taufa 20. Adam Elliott 21. Latrell Siegwalt 22. Brandon Smith
Officials
Referee: Liam Kennedy Touchies: Drew Oultram, Kasey Badger
Bunker: Ashley Klein
Prediction: The Knights battled hard early against the Panthers last week, before they were completely overpowered. The Rabbitohs were once again very impressive in ending their long run of outs in Melbourne. The Knights welcome back Kalyn Ponga and will be hard to beat in this one, but the Rabbitohs have been travelling very well lately.
Tip: Rabbitohs by 10
PointsBet odds: Knights $2.60 (+5.5 $1.88) Rabbitohs $1.48 (-51.5 $1.88)
Cronulla Sutherland Sharks vs. Wests Tigers
Ocean Protect Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)
Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Mawene Hiroti 3. Siosifa Talakai 4. KL Iro 5. Samuel Stonestreet 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Toby Rudolf 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes 14. Jesse Colquhoun 15. Billy Burns 16. Oregon Kaufusi 17. Thomas Hazelton 18. Hohepa Puru 19. Braden Hamlin-Uele 20. Riley Jones 21. Niwhai Puru 22. Chris Veaila
Tigers: 1. Sunia Turuva 2. Jeral Skelton 3. Taylan May 4. Starford To'a 5. Luke Laulilii 6. Jarome Luai 7. Adam Doueihi 8. Terrell May 9. Tristan Hope 10. Fonua Pole 11. Samuela Fainu 12. Tony Sukkar 13. Alex Twal 14. Jock Madden 15. Sione Fainu 16. Royce Hunt 17. Alex Seyfarth 18. Latu Fainu 19. Faaletino Tavana 20. Patrick Herbert 21. Bunty Afoa 22. Charlie Murray
Officials
Referee: Todd Smith Touchies: Phil Henderson, Clayton Wills
Bunker: Grant Atkins
Prediction: The Sharks scored enough points last week to beat the Cowboys, however they managed to concede even more. The Tigers continued their impressive season with a good win over the Raiders. If this game goes to form and the Sharks don't find the answers to their defensive lapses, the Tigers could tear them apart out wide, although the loss of Apisai Koroisau and Jahream Bula will hurt.
Tip: Tigers by 4
PointsBet odds: Sharks $1.50 (+1.5 $1.88) Tigers $2.55 (+6.5 $1.88)
Penrith Panthers vs. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
McDonald Jones Stadium, 6:15pm (AEST)
Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Thomas Jenkins 3. Paul Alamoti 4. Casey McLean 5. Brian To'o 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Freddy Lussick 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. Luke Garner 13. Isaah Yeo 14. Jack Cogger 15. Scott Sorensen 16. Kalani Going 17. Billy Phillips 18. Izack Tago 19. Jack Cole 20. Luron Patea 21. Billy Scott 22. Sione Fonua
Sea Eagles: 1. Tolutau Koula 2. Jason Saab 3. Clayton Faulalo 4. Reuben Garrick 5. Lehi Hopoate 6. Luke Brooks 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Brandon Wakeham 10. Kobe Hetherington 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jake Trbojevic 14. Jake Simpkin 15. Nathan Brown 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Siosiua Taukeiaho 18. Blake Wilson 19. Jackson Shereb 20. Joey Walsh 21. Simione Laiafi 22. Zach Dockar-Clay
Officials
Referee: Wyatt Raymond Touchies: Belinda Sharpe, Jon Stone
Bunker: Chris Butler
Prediction: The Panthers were back to their best with a solid thumping of the Knights last week, while the Sea Eagles battled through the first half before pulling away from the Eels. The Sea Eagles haven't lost a game since Kieran Foran took over, but they have only beaten the Eels, Cowboys, Dragons and Dolphins, all teams that have struggled and none of them the Panthers. This game will really test Fozball.
Tip: Panthers by 18
PointsBet odds: Panthers $1.25 (-12.5 $1.88) Sea Eagles $4 (+12.5 $1.880)
BYE: Dragons
All odds correct at time of publication. Check pointsbet.com.au for the latest.