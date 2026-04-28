NRL Round 9 tipping, expert tips, best tips, sure thing, upset chance

Round 8 turned out to be a walk in the park for some tippers, but Round 9 looks like it is throwing up the usual challenges. There are several teams who should be doing way better than they currently are, and you have to wonder if and when they will click into gear.
Tipping all the winners each weekend is near impossible, so we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.
The sure thing
Penrith Panthers vs. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, CommBank, Sunday May 3, 6:15pm (AEST)
It might seem simple enough to go to the Panthers when there seems to be no other really obvious certainties for the round, but before last week's complete return to form, the Panthers had struggled to beat the Dolphins and before that they lost to the Bulldogs, so their air of invincibility has been dented somewhat.
To make things more interesting in this one, the Sea Eagles have been playing really well under new coach Kieran Foran. The caveat with that form has to be that their opponents have been on the lower end of the ladder. They have not come up against a side of the Panthers' quality since Foran took over.
This should be a great game to watch, with the Sea Eagles giving their all against the Panthers, but I just cant see them beating Ivan Cleary's men.
Round 9 sure thing: Panthers
The toss of the coin
Sydney Roosters vs. Brisbane Broncos, Allianz Stadium, Saturday May 2, 7:35pm (AEST)
The Roosters have been gradually working their way towards peak form as they continue to integrate Daly Cherry-Evans and Reece Robson into their side. Last week they blew the Dragons away, but they were not happy with the number of tries they conceded on Anzac Day.
This week they face the Broncos who have been finding ways to win whilst missing several star players. They welcome back Reece Walsh this weekend which makes them a completely different prospect, certainly with added potency in attack. Will they take a couple of games to get back to their best with the return of such a dominating player?
This game really could go either way, but I think the Roosters have had a much smoother build up and will enjoy the home ground advantage, for what ever that is worth.
Toss of the coin game winner: Roosters.
The roughie
Cronulla Sharks vs. Wests Tigers, Ocean Protect Park, Sunday May 3, 4:05pm (AEST)
I was a little surprised to see that the Tigers are paying $2.55 or $1.88 with a 6.5 point start on PoinstBet. Then I realised that they would be without two key spine members in Apisai Koroisau and Jahream Bula.
This game is at Shark Park and the Tigers do lose some of their magic when away from Leichhardt or recently Campbelltown. The Sharks do love a good home game on a Sunday afternoon, but the form lines at least point to this being much closer than the odds suggest.
The Tigers are playing a carefree style of rugby league which thrives on confidence. The players have bought into what Benji Marshall is selling, mainly because they can see it working.
The Sharks are ninth on the NRL ladder with three wins and four losses, with a 2-2 record at home. Their overall form this year has been very up and down. They were soundly beaten by the Cowboys last week and would no doubt have been working hard on their defensive systems. One thing for sure is that the Tigers will test their resilience.
I'm tipping the Tigers to continue their incredible run, by upsetting the Sharks on Sunday.
Round 9 roughie: Tigers