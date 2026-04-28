NRL Round 9 tipping, expert tips, best tips, sure thing, upset chance

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Round 8 turned out to be a walk in the park for some tippers, but Round 9 looks like it is throwing up the usual challenges. There are several teams who should be doing way better than they currently are, and you have to wonder if and when they will click into gear.

Tipping all the winners each weekend is near impossible, so we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.

The sure thing

Penrith Panthers vs. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, CommBank, Sunday May 3, 6:15pm (AEST)

It might seem simple enough to go to the Panthers when there seems to be no other really obvious certainties for the round, but before last week's complete return to form, the Panthers had struggled to beat the Dolphins and before that they lost to the Bulldogs, so their air of invincibility has been dented somewhat.

To make things more interesting in this one, the Sea Eagles have been playing really well under new coach Kieran Foran. The caveat with that form has to be that their opponents have been on the lower end of the ladder. They have not come up against a side of the Panthers' quality since Foran took over.

This should be a great game to watch, with the Sea Eagles giving their all against the Panthers, but I just cant see them beating Ivan Cleary's men.

Round 9 sure thing: Panthers

Reece Walsh of the Broncos dives over to score a try. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

The toss of the coin

Sydney Roosters vs. Brisbane Broncos, Allianz Stadium, Saturday May 2, 7:35pm (AEST)