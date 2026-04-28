Hodkinson: Bulldogs need true seven at halfback

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Former Canterbury halfback Trent Hodkinson has taken aim at the Bulldogs' halves partnership, saying they need a genuine halfback to steer the side.

The Bulldogs currently have Matt Burton wearing six and Lachlan Galvin the No.7 jumper despite both being natural five-eighths.

Galvin was sensationally brought to Canterbury while they were leading the premiership during the 2025 campaign, effectively forcing then-halfback Toby Sexton out of the club.

Bulldogs players celebrate a try against the Panthers. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The former NSW halfback believes Burton and Galvin's playing styles are too similar to form an elite NRL halves partnership.

"I know Lachie's been playing seven and he played a really good game the other week (in the 32-16 win against Penrith), but I sort of feel like they're very similar players," Hodkinson said.

"Toby Sexton was a genuine seven and you've got (Sean) O'Sullivan there who's a genuine seven."

Hodkinson has experience nurturing the state's best young halfbacks through his role on the coaching staff of the NSW U19 team.

" I'd like to see, even young Woodsy (Mitchell Woods)," Hodkinson said. "We had him last year in the 19s. He's a genuine seven."

"You know, I haven't seen him too much the last six or eight months, how he's going physically and stuff, but he'd be more than capable to step up."

Whilst in the modern game the two halves roles are less distinct, the NRL four-club journeyman is not convinced they're interchangeable.

"I still think they're unique positions, I really do," Hodkinson said.

"You've got to have that one dominant half and that guy that steers them around the field.

"Yeah, they're similar at times, but I think they're still separate positions."

The current situation at Canterbury is giving Hodkinson flashbacks to a similar conundrum from his own playing days with the Bulldogs.

"It reminded me of 2015 where it was myself, Josh Reynolds and Moses Mbye and there was three couldn't go in the two.

"I got pushed out of the club. And I truly believe Moses and Josh were two five-eighths."

Despite disagreeing with Cameron Ciraldo's approach, Hodkinson is hopeful his former club can get back on track for a finals finish even with a slow start.

"I'm not the coach there and Ciro gets paid the money to make the decision," said the 37-year-old.

"With the dogs at the moment, they've just got to find their groove.

"There might be a little bit of toing and froing at times, but, you know, I'm confident."