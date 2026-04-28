Hail to the Chief: Jarome Luai confirms PNG move

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Jarome Luai will be the face of Papua New Guinea's NRL team after confirming he will leave Wests Tigers to take up a tax-free contact with the PNG Chiefs in 2028.

Luai has signed a two-year deal with the Chiefs which includes an option for a third year after he and his family flew to Port Moresby on a private jet over the weekend where he was wooed by the country's Prime Minister James Marape.

Jarome Luai will be the face of Papua New Guinea's NRL team after confirming he will leave Wests Tigers to take up a tax-free contact with the PNG Chiefs in 2028. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Upon his return, the Samoan international indicated to the Tigers his eagerness to join the Chiefs as a foundation player for their maiden campaign in 2028.

Luai is permitted to leave the Tigers because of the clauses he was given in his five-year deal.

The five-eighth is in the second season of that contract - which permitted the playmaker to activate an option to stay or leave after years three, four and five.

Luai, 29, has told the Tigers he will take up his option to stay at Concord on a $1.2 million a season deal in 2027 but has indicated he will then move to the Chiefs for their first campaign.

As part of PNG's introduction, Luai's salary will be completely tax free.

The capture of Luai represents a major coup for the Chiefs, whose entry into the NRL was met with concern over the start-up club's ability to lure top-level talent given Papua New Guinea's security issues.