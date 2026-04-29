New South Wales Blues looking to rewrite their Newcastle Origin history

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As Women's State of Origin kicks off in Newcastle, the Blues are eager to change their fate in the city where they have never won.

Queensland has bested NSW in both of their previous Origin match-ups at McDonald Jones Stadium, a stat the shield holders are desperate to change.

Last year, NSW lost the Newcastle dead rubber 18-14 after already wrapping up a series victory, and in 2024 it was a Maroons field goal that separated the teams in an 11-10 thriller.

Thursday night's opener is the only game in NSW in 2026, before game two at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane and game three at Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast.

Players huddle during a New South Wales Women's State of Origin training session. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Yet despite their Newcastle reverses, the Blues have won both opening games in the last two series, which is the stat they will lean on.

"We haven't been too lucky here in Newcastle," admitted NSW captain Isabelle Kelly.

"Every time we've been here, we've actually really enjoyed it as well, so it's not a sense of doom and gloom for us.

"Winning game one is a huge boost within the series. I think it can bring a lot of team morale and confidence within the group."

Kelly knows there will be a wave of Blues support from the crowd in a city that loves its rugby league.

"When you look around here and you have all the fan base here, it's huge," Kelly said.

"Every time I've played here, whether it's State of Origin or NRLW, I think you can really feel a sense of pride from the town and community with supporting women's sports."

Several Blues stars hail from Newcastle, including half-back Jesse Southwell and Knights captain Yasmin Meakes, both proud to play rep footy in their hometown.

Southwell has spent the last four seasons starring for the Newcastle Knights in the NRLW, but has signed with Brisbane for the upcoming season.

"It's special, Newcastle always shows out for the women's game," Southwell said.

TEAMS

NSW: 1. Abbi Church 2. Jaime Chapman 3. Jessica Sergis 4. Isabelle Kelly 5. Jayme Fressard 6. Jocelyn Kelleher 7. Jesse Southwell 8. Millie Elliott 9. Keeley Davis 10. Ellie Johnston 11. Tiana Penitani 12. Yasmin Clydsdale 13. Olivia Kernick 14. Olivia Higgins 15. Kennedy Cherrington 16. Kezie Apps 17. Teagan Berry 18. Corban Baxter 19. Rima Butler. Coach: John Strange.

Queensland: 1. Tamika Upton 2. Julia Robinson 3. Rory Owen 18. Ivana Lolesio 5. Phoenix-Raine Hippi 6. Chantay Kiria-Ratu 7. Lauren Brown 8. Makenzie Weale 9. Jada Ferguson 10. Jessika Elliston 11. Sienna Lofipo 12. Romy Teitzel 13. Keilee Joseph 4. Shenae Ciesiolka 14. Emma Manzelmann 15. Otesa Pule 16. Chelsea Lenarduzzi 19. Destiny Brill 17. Brianna Clark. Coach: Nathan Cross.

Officials

Referee: Belinda Sharpe.

Touchies: Dillian Wells, Jordan Morel

Bunker: Ashley Klein;