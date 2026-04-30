Benji said it best, but deep down Luai is yet another Wests Tigers heartbreak

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Jarome Luai announced this week that he had signed with the PNG Chiefs as they begin to build a roster ahead of joining the NRL for the 2028 season. At a moment in time when Tigers fans were happier than for many long years, it comes as yet another kick in the teeth for the battling merger club.

Luai is under contract with the Tigers until the end of 2027, with clauses in his favour allowing this negotiation and announcement. It is a major coup for the new PNG club, with the NSW Origin and Samoa star ranked among the league's best halves. Luai is so good that the Tigers bent over backwards to secure his services, to help with yet another desperate rebuild.

"Those player options are what got him here and if we don't get him here, we probably don't get off the bottom of the table like we did, given what he's given us," Tigers' coach Benji Marshall said.

Currently sitting a lofty third on the NRL ladder, the Tigers have won five out of seven games this season. Due to injury, Luai has only played in four of those games, with the Tigers proving there is life without him by winning all three of the games that he missed.

Jarome Luai is greeted by adoring Tigers fans as he runs onto Leichhardt Oval. Izhar Khan/Getty Images

In his second year at the club, Luai has brought far more than his on-field skills; he has ushered in a higher level of professionalism. Having previously played at the obscenely successful Panthers, failure was not in his veins, and he refused to allow those around him to think that losing was acceptable.

"I've got a guy who I begged to come out of a four-time premiership-winning team to help a club off the bottom of the table progress into a better position, and he took that challenge with us," Marshall continued.

"He's 18 months into that deal and what he's done in 18 months has only been positive, and we get to make it positive for the next 18 months to actually get some more out of him before he takes this opportunity."

Tigers fans would have hoped to enjoy seeing Luai in their colours as he moved through what is generally a half's most productive years in his early-to-mid 30s. Instead they have 18 months to hope for success before he departs.

Wests Tigers head coach Benji Marshall has been philosophical about the departure of Jarome Luai. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

It continues a painful history of watching talented players pack their bags to leave. Players such as James Tedesco, Mitchell Moses, Ryan Papenhuysen, Josh Addo-Carr, Aaron Woods, and most recently Lachlan Galvin have all walked away.

"My job has always been to create an environment where players want to be and want to stay and want to have that opportunity here. If they want to get the opportunity to go somewhere else, well, then that's up to them."

"I have had to take my coach hat off and put my dad, friend, son hat on and can sympathise and resonate with what he's trying to do. I've got no ill feelings towards what he's done or what he's decided to do," Marshall said, his voice momentarily unsteady.

"One thing about Jarome is he's been transparent through the whole process and communicated very clearly to me about what his plans are, and what he's going to do.

"We sent him there with our blessing to explore that opportunity and I had a guy in my office who was a bit broken down and emotional about making the decision that clearly wasn't just about himself. His family and an opportunity that was simply too good to refuse."

The contract with the Chiefs was signed with the knowledge that Luai would enjoy a complete tax exemption on his earnings. It's a provision that makes a move to PNG look very attractive, although Luai was quick to point out that it was only one of several factors behind his decision.

"I think everyone wants me to say tax free [was the reason I signed] and how appealing that is from the outside in," Luai said.

"But that's not what got the deal signed. Being over there you sort of realise it's bigger than a game over there. When the time comes we'll be able to change a lot of lives for the better.

"It was a great experience. My family and my son got the chance to come with [me]. Being there after all of that that's probably what got it sealed.

"It's probably more a vision, something that I resonated with. Being Polynesian there's a lot of similarities to Samoa and things like that. What that team's eventually going to do for a lot of people is grow a nation. That process resonated with me."

Luai reiterated that he was going to give his all to the Tigers before departing.

"I'm here for 18 months. I live and breathe team first.

"My brothers know that, they're happy for me and my family. This club will be in a great position when I leave."

As good as the situation might be for Luai and his family, you can't help but feel a little pain for the Tigers and their fans. It always seems to be one step forward and two steps back, whether it be players leaving or coaches being sacked. Now, just when they have settled on Benji Marshall as their coach and the players have really started to perform for him, their biggest star announces that he has sighted luscious pastures of green on the other side of the Torres Strait.

How the players respond to the news will determine just how big of a kick in the teeth this move will be. Do they give it their all to make the most of the next 18 months, or do their shoulders slump as they kick the stones of disappointment across the field.

You would hope that the new level of professionalism that blossomed following Luai's arrival will be enough to enable the Tigers to achieve their best now and into the future. This week they face the reigning premier Broncos, with Luai leading the way. In the end Marshall summed up the mantra they must adopt.

"One thing with rugby league, and you guys all know this, is that no matter what happens, players come and go, but the club is always bigger than anyone, any individual. That'll always be the same," he said.