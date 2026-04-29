May tops Tigers' priority list after Luai's Chiefs move

Josh Reynolds and Matt Bungard dive into the NRL expansion side's courting of Wests Tigers captain Jarome Luai. (1:57)

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Wests Tigers will ramp up talks with off-contract players after receiving a $1.2 million boost in their salary cap following Jarome Luai's decision to sign with the PNG Chiefs.

Luai's move to quit the Tigers at the end of the 2027 campaign and join the Chiefs for their inaugural season in 2028 will strengthen Benji Marshall's bid to retain the 11 players who enter the final 12 months of their contract on November 1.

Workaholic prop Terrell May headlines that list after kicking off talks over an extension last year, before former chief executive Shane Richardson was run out of the Tigers.

Terrell May of the Tigers is tackled. Matt King/Getty Images

The Samoan front-rower, who has yet to agree to terms beyond the end of next season, had expressed concern about the delay in resolving his future.

But interim chief executive Shaun Mielekamp said locking down May would be a high priority.

"He's playing fantastically and I really do hope that he does get a look-in for some representative opportunities," Mielekamp said.

"I think he deserves that, and we're in contact and we are talking.

"I'm sure he appreciates that we went through a crazy time in December, but we're having good conversations."

The biggest question mark for long-suffering Tigers supporters will be the status of Jahream Bula, who does not have a deal for next year.

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The Tigers have an option in their favour that they have to take by mid-May that would trigger a one-year extension in the fullback's contract.

But the club would prefer to lock the Fijian international, who is sidelined for the next month with a shoulder issue, to a long-term deal.

"We've got a couple of weeks and we'll use those weeks," Mielekamp said.

The Tigers could also be forced to go to market for a new playmaker as they plan for life after Luai.

Marshall name-checked Latu Fainu, Jock Madden and rookie Javon Andrews as potential options to fill the Luai-sized void in the Tigers' spine.

"I think it was positive in the way it was handled and a sign of where this club is at at the moment that we're genuinely really caring for each other,'' Marshall said.

"It's a really good culture and we get 18 months of Jarome, so there's a lot of great stuff that can happen between now and then.

"The way it's played out, it's worked out. It (the earliness of Luai's decision) does help and we've got plenty of thinking to do in what the 2028 roster looks like.

"Whether that's internally or externally, it's good and it also opens the door to keep our young ones motivated.

"We've got a good crop of young players coming through, and this just creates more opportunities."