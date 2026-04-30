Blues draw first blood with Game 1 Women's Origin win

Josh Reynolds and Matt Bungard dive into the NRL expansion side's courting of Wests Tigers captain Jarome Luai. (1:57)

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NSW have drawn first blood in the Women's State of Origin series with Jesse Southwell starring to help the Blues to a 11-6 win over Queensland.

Southwell slotted a one pointer with eight minutes left to play before having a hand in the final play of the game for NSW centre Jess Sergis' late try in front of 20,179 at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle on Thursday.

Halfback Southwell's cool head has assured the Blues are just one win from claiming a second-straight series under John Strange ahead of away trips to Brisbane on May 14 and the Gold Coast on May 28.

Neither side was fluid -- there were 19 errors across the 70 minutes -- but as far first Origin hit-outs go this still felt high stakes.