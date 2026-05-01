Cleary 'not really' worried by cashed-up PNG Chiefs

Josh Reynolds and Matt Bungard dive into the NRL expansion side's courting of Wests Tigers captain Jarome Luai. (1:57)

Open Extended Reactions

Ivan Cleary is remaining calm in the face of a potential PNG Chiefs poaching raid on the nine top-line Penrith players without deals for 2028.

But the coach concedes the NRL's ladder-leaders are in for a busy six months at the negotiations table before the cashed-up Chiefs can strike.

The Chiefs' signing of Wests Tigers co-captain Jarome Luai this week emphatically silenced concerns the expansion side could struggle to lure elite talent to Port Moresby for their inaugural 2028 season.

"It caught me by surprise a bit, but it's classic 'Romey' really, the big reveal. I think it's a really courageous decision by him," said Cleary.

Panthers coach Ivan Cleary. Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

Seven starters from Penrith's round-nine team to face Manly on Sunday are without deals beyond 2027, and many are close with Luai from his four-time premiership-winning stint at the club.

Injured multi-premiership winners Liam Martin and Mitch Kenny are also uncontracted beyond next season.

The Panthers have become accustomed to regrouping from the departure of elite talent during their premiership dynasty with Matt Burton, Viliame Kikau, James Fisher-Harris and Luai himself among the stars to have left since 2020.

Nathan Cleary, Isaah Yeo, Dylan Edwards, Brian To'o and Liam Martin are some of the premiership players the club has re-signed in that time.

Asked whether he was worried by the prospect of his players following Luai to the Chiefs, Cleary was his laconic self.

"Not really, no," he said.

"We're comfortable with what we've built here at Panthers. We've lost players that we've wanted to keep for many, many years. It's sort of just part of what happens when you're successful.

"It'll work itself out, I'm really confident about that."

So too was Cleary unfazed by recent comments from Penrith's most capped player Yeo, who said he and other Panthers would likely test the market for 2028.

"They've earned that right. Just because they said that doesn't mean they're leaving," Cleary said.

"It'd be very hard for all of our boys to leave here. But the reality is it can happen. We're experienced in this caper. Sure, the Chiefs, that's a new, little layer to it but as I said, it'll work out."

Luai's Chiefs deal only came to fruition because the 29-year-old had not yet triggered a contract option to remain at the Tigers for 2027, so was technically a free agent and able to sign with the Chiefs.

But no Penrith player has a contract option that would permit negotiations with the Chiefs before November.

It means until then the Panthers have exclusive access to their stable of players coming out of contract, which includes co-captains Cleary and Yeo.

"I feel like it's lucky we've got six months because we'll probably need it," said coach Cleary.

"It's not easy when you look at the list and go, 'we want all of them'.

"We'll just start chipping away at it. We've got a couple of guys that are off contract this year that are probably the bigger priority. It's a long process where there's lots of people involved."

PANTHERS WITHOUT CONTRACTS BEYOND 2027:

Billy Scott, Blaize Talagi, Brian To'o*, Isaah Yeo*, Isaiah Papali'i, John Fonua, Liam Martin*, Luron Patea, Mitch Kenny*, Moses Leota*, Nathan Cleary*, Paul Alamoti*

*denotes premiership-winning player