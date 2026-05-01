Dolphins dazzle to hand Storm their worst losing streak

Josh Reynolds and Matt Bungard dive into the NRL expansion side's courting of Wests Tigers captain Jarome Luai. (1:57)

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Melbourne have slumped to a club record seventh loss in a row as the Dolphins stormed home for a stunning 28-10 comeback win.

The hosts were inspired by centre and two-try hero Jack Bostock, in his first NRL match in 10 months, and hooker Max Plath in one of his greatest club matches in Dolphins colours

The Storm conceded more than 24 or more points for the sixth occasion in a row but turned their attitude around at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night to lead 10-0 late in the first half.

Kulikefu Finefeuiaki celebrates a try for the Dolphins. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

On Thursday the club announced that coach Craig Bellamy had been diagnosed with an unspecified neurological degenerative condition and the players clearly lifted for their respected mentor, but it wasn't enough.

Already without star half Jahrome Hughes (concussion), the Storm lost his replacement half Tyran Wishart in the 13th minute in the process of scoring a try.

Wishart did wonderfully well to burst into a hole and twist his body to get the ball down in traffic but injured his left ankle in the process.

The Perth-bound playmaker hobbled off and 26-year-old half Trent Toelau entered the fray for his club debut.

Last week the Storm allowed 15 line breaks against South Sydney but they were resilient in the first half.

Fullback Sua Faalogo scored one of the great individual tries, his 11th for the season, with an 85m effort. He left Herbie Farnworth in his wake and then beat Dolphins fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow with a sprint and a crafty piece of deception.

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In the 39th minute, razzle dazzle got the hosts a try through winger Selwyn Cobbo thanks to a slick cutout pass by Plath.

Tabuai-Fidow was sin-binned early in the second half for holding down Faalogo but the hosts did well not to concede any points.

When he came back on the Dolphins talisman set up Jamayne Isaako in the corner, and the winger converted his own try to level it up at 10-all.

Dolphins centre Bostock, in his first NRL match in 10 months after an ACL recovery, sprinted diagonally from 20m out to score after a brilliant Plath run through the middle.

Bostock added another when he snaffled an Isaiya Katoa bomb and in-form forward Kulikefu Finefeuiaki iced the win with a barnstorming try at the death.

The Storm are languishing in 16th position and appear set to miss finals football.