Brave Raiders ambush Titans with Sasagi double

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Canberra half Ethan Sanders showcased his maturity and class as an injury-ravaged Raiders overpowered Gold Coast 28-12.

Without six regular NRL starters, the visitors led 16-0 inside 23 minutes as key forwards Corey Horsburgh, Joe Tapine and Simi Sasaga asserted their authority at Robina on Saturday.

Star fullback Kaeo Weekes razzled and dazzled as only he can.

Savelio Tamale celebrates a try for the Raiders. Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Back-rower Joe Roddy added to the injury list with a suspected broken hand in the 34th minute, but his teammates lifted to a man in a brave and vital win for last year's minor premiers.

The Titans had their chances but botched them.

Sanders, who was elevated to No.7 after Jamal Fogarty joined Manly, kicked superbly and laid on two tries in a controlled display.

The Raiders were physical early and their best player this year, back-rower Sasagi, crashed over after moving into the forwards from centre.

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Centre Matt Timoko busted through flimsy defence by Titans captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and soon Sasagi had his second with a hit and spin to brush aside his opposite number Arama Hau with ease.

Electric Weekes carved his way through shocking defence in a 45m rampage for his sixth try of the season.

Sasagi was penalised while in possession and the Titans made Canberra pay with Phillip Sami going in out wide in his 150th NRL game.

Titans winger Sialetili Faeamani bombed a try with the line wide open. Moeaki Fotuaika was held up over the line and centre AJ Brimson thought he'd scored from a Jayden Campbell bomb only for the bunker to correctly detect a knock-on by Sami in the leadup.

Those near misses were the story of the Titans' afternoon.

Raiders half Ethan Sanders had a try disallowed after the break for obstruction but was composed to set up Savelio Tamale in the corner with a perfect cutout pass.

Campbell is the Titans' best and most influential player these days and laid on a try for centre Jojo Fifita with a sublime grubber in the 66th minute.

Raiders winger Sebastian Kris had the final say with a runaway try to secure the club a seventh straight win against Gold Coast.