Knights back with a bang to pip Souths in try shootout

The cavalry has returned and so too have the Newcastle Knights to the NRL winners' circle following their 42-38 shootout victory over South Sydney.

In a game where defence was optional and 14 tries were scored, the Knights outlasted the more-fancied Rabbitohs at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle on Sunday.

Fielding their best side since March, the returns of skipper Kalyn Ponga (hamstring) and their entire left edge in Dylan Lucas (throat), Bradman Best (groin) and Greg Marzhew (concussion) at times proved too much for South Sydney.

Having overcome a 24-point deficit, South Sydney looked to have the game won in the final eight minutes when centre Latrell Mitchell steamrolled his way over for a try and kicked the ensuing sideline conversion to put the Rabbitohs ahead for the first time.

But a horrible error from South Sydney back-rower Euan Aitken handed Newcastle the ball back in familiar territory two minutes later.

In a game where defence was optional and 14 tries were scored, the Knights outlasted the more-fancied Rabbitohs at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle on Sunday. Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

In a game where tries were scored in doubles, none were more important than Newcastle prop Trey Mooney's brace. His second four-pointer came after halfback Dylan Brown poked his head through the line before offloading to the Knights' hard man to end his side's three-game losing run.

The win didn't come without its dramas for Newcastle, with Dane Gagai and Ponga placed on report in the final 90 seconds, and Jacob Saifiti leaving the field for a head injury assessment.

It was all Newcastle early thanks to several jarring South Sydney errors and a suspected broken forearm to Rabbitoh centre Jack Wighton within the first 30 minutes.

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The Knights made the most of the situation, their returning left edge combining for four first-half tries.

Despite racing out to a 28-6 lead, Newcastle never looked a sure thing.

Two tries to Cody Walker and further four-pointers to Alex Johnston and Tallis Duncan after halftime brought the margin back within single digits, though a strong effort from Marzhew in the 63rd minute to seal his hat-trick proved vital by game's end.