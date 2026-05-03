Doueihi loss adds to Tigers' woes after Sharks smashing

Josh Reynolds and Matt Bungard dive into the NRL expansion side's courting of Wests Tigers captain Jarome Luai. (1:57)

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Adam Doueihi looks set to be the latest casualty of a damaging weekend for NSW coach Laurie Daley after the Wests Tigers halfback suffered a shoulder injury in a 52-10 hammering at the hands of Cronulla.

In-form playmaker Doueihi scored the Tigers' first try of the afternoon at Shark Park on Sunday but dislocated his shoulder when he dotted down in the 10th minute.

Tigers medical staff were able to pop the shoulder back into place, but Doueihi will be sent for scans, with his hopes of a NSW debut now hanging by a thread.

Andrew Johns had championed the Lebanese international as a reliable option for Daley to have on his bench because of his ability to cover any position in the spine or backline.

Adam Doueihi leaves the field injured. Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Already this weekend Daley had seen Mark Nawaqanitawase, Angus Crichton and Kotoni Staggs join Payne Haas, Tom Trbojevic and Api Koroisau on his list of players unavailable for the series opener on May 27.

Without Doueihi, hooker Koroisau and fullback Jahream Bula, the Tigers needed Jarome Luai to have a dominant display.

In the week he announced his intention to join the PNG Chiefs in 2028, Luai was solid if not sparkling as the Tigers' errors brought them undone.

Rookie winger Faaletino Tavana struggled under the high ball as the Sharks went 4-4 and re-established themselves in the NRL's top eight.

To add to the Tigers' issues, back-rower Samuela Fainu was carried off close to fulltime with a leg issue.

Nicholas Hynes scores a try for the Sharks. Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

The Sharks drew first blood when Tavana -- staring into the sun -- spilled a Braydon Trindall kick, which fell kindly to KL Iro.

The Cronulla centre tip-toed down the sideline and then offloaded in-field to Teig Wilton to touch down.

Doueihi hit back with a close-range charge, but the Tigers halfback grimaced in pain after landing awkwardly and was subbed off for Jock Madden.

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Luai came to the fore without Doueihi by his side and sent Samuela Fainu through a hole. Fainu tipped on for Taylan May to score in the week he locked in a three-year contract extension.

Iro hit back straight away, before Jesse Colquhoun powered over to put the Sharks 18-10 up at halftime.

But the Tigers failed to lay a glove on the Sharks in the second half as Benji Marshall's side capitulated.

The Tigers (5-3) completed at just 58 percent after halftime, making six errors and conceding six second-half tries.

Iro and Wilton both completed hat-tricks as winger Sam Stonestreet and Nicho Hynes also crossed to wrap up victory.