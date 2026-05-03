Penrith edge Manly but good first start for Joey Walsh

Josh Reynolds and Matt Bungard dive into the NRL expansion side's courting of Wests Tigers captain Jarome Luai. (1:57)

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Penrith have spoiled Joey Walsh's party and ended Kieran Foran's unbeaten start to life as Manly coach with a tight 18-16 win at CommBank Stadium.

But the narrow loss to the premiership favourites should do little to discourage the Sea Eagles amid their resurgence.

Jamal Fogarty's groin injury paved the way for Foran to hand a second NRL cap to the man considered Manly's best halves prospect in a generation, who made a cameo from the bench late last year.

After his side trailed 12-6 at halftime on Sunday night, 19-year-old Walsh threw one of the best no-look passes of the season to put in-form Haumole Olakau'atu into a hole.

Brian To'o celebrates a try for the Panthers. Photo by Ayush Kumar/Getty Images

Olakau'atu sprinted from the 40-metre line and found Ethan Bullemor, who equalised for the visitors.

With the Panthers up 18-16 in the final minute, Walsh had the ball in his hands outside the 40 metre line with a chance to send the game into extra time.

But his shot at a two-point field goal pulled up short, with Dylan Edwards marking the ball as the Panthers held on.

Ultimately, Manly were left to rue being unable to capitalise on 10 minutes with an extra man while Jack Cogger was sin-binned with 15 minutes to play.

His side up 18-16, Penrith's back-up hooker sat down in his 100th game for a high shot on Tolu Koula, who passed his head injury assessment.

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Manly had been excellent all night, overwhelming the usually clinical Panthers with their edge defence and overcoming the early loss of Kobe Hetherington (concussion).

But with Cogger off the field, Manly hurt themselves as Ben Trbojevic and Nathan Brown threw forward passes, and Lehi Hopoate spilled a ball into touch in his own red zone.

Manly had taken the lead earlier when Lehi Hopoate crossed on the left, with Penrith's Nathan Cleary incensed not to have been awarded a penalty for contact from Clayton Faulalo.

The Panthers struck back when Edwards popped Izack Tago into a hole on the right side.

Tago started the season out of the team but has now scored two tries in two weeks as an impact back-rower starting from the bench.

The Sea Eagles are now 4-1 since Foran replaced Anthony Seibold, who was sacked as Manly coach three games into the season.