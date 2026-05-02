Nawaqanitawase's Origin shot over after ankle injury

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Mark Nawaqanitawase's State of Origin chances are effectively over, with the NSW hopeful to undergo syndesmosis surgery that will rule him out of most of the series.

Just days after talking about his desire to play Origin, Nawaqanitawase limped from the field in the Roosters' 38-24 win over Brisbane on Saturday night.

The 25-year-old is expected to miss at least six weeks, which would rule him out of the first two games and make pushing his case for Origin III near impossible.

Mark Nawaqanitawase of the Roosters has his ankle strapped. Matt King/Getty Images

On a night of carnage at Allianz Stadium, NSW second-rower Angus Crichton also hurt his knee in the Roosters' win, prompting him to undergo scans after fulltime.

The Tri-colours were confident Crichton's injury was not serious, after he went straight up the tunnel in the second half with suspected medial ligament damage.

But any injury to Crichton would come as a blow to NSW, who are already set to be missing Liam Martin and Payne Haas for their pack for Origin I on May 27 at Accor Stadium.

But while there is hope for Crichton, Nawaqanitawase's chances are effectively shot after his right foot became trapped under teammate Robert Toia's body.

Set to return to rugby union at the end of the season, this had looked the winger's only chance to run out in the Origin arena unless he later comes back to the NRL.

Blues coach Laurie Daley had indicated in recent days Nawaqanitawase was fighting with Josh Addo-Carr and Campbell Graham for a wing spot, with Brian To'o on the other side.

The Roosters flyer had formed part of pre-season NSW camps, and enhanced his chances with six tries in four games before Saturday night's clash.

"It's always been something that I've wanted to do," Nawaqanitawase said of Origin last week.

"I watched Origin all the time growing up. I think it's been a part of the lives of most kids who play rugby league growing up."

Adding to NSW's concerns could also be a potential suspension for Brisbane centre Kotoni Staggs, after he dropped his elbow on Hugo Savala's head late in the match.

Staggs had been firming as a chance to play right centre for the Blues in Origin I, with questions over Stephen Crichton's form ahead of the series.

The Broncos centre has a prior offence on his record, meaning a grade-two charge would leave him unable to play again before the Blues pick their team for Origin I.

Meanwhile, Nawaqanitawase's injury is likely to pave the way for Cody Ramsey to stay in the Roosters' backline, after his inspirational return on Saturday night.

Called on to replace Nawaqanitawase, Ramsey played his first NRL game in 1337 after his public battle with ulcerative colitis.

Tommy Talau would be the other option to come onto the Roosters wing.

Roosters prop Lindsay Collins will also miss Friday's clash with Gold Coast with a concussion, but should return before Queensland pick their side for the Origin opener.