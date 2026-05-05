NRL Round 10: Teams, line-ups, tips, odds, everything you need to know for the weekend

The NRL season rolls into Round 10, with the Panthers standing out at the top of the ladder as the most reliable team in the competition. Some of the other more favoured teams are just as likely to lose by 30 as they are to win by 30. Injuries are playing a part as always, but two of the pre-season favourites are suffering from way more than just injuries.
Good luck with your tips.
Thursday, May 7
Dolphins vs. Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs
Suncorp Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)
Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jack Bostock 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Selwyn Cobbo 6. Brad Schneider 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Thomas Flegler 9. Max Plath 10. Francis Molo 11. Connelly Lemuelu 12. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 13. Morgan Knowles 14. Ray Stone 15. Tom Gilbert 16. Felise Kaufusi 17. Oryn Keeley 18. Kodi Nikorima 19. Jeremy Marshall-King 20. Trai Fuller 21. Tevita Naufahu 22. Lewis Symonds
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Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Jonathan Sua 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Enari Tuala 6. Matt Burton 7. Lachlan Galvin 8. Samuel Hughes 9. Bailey Hayward 10. Leo Thompson 11. Sitili Tupouniua 12. Jacob Preston 13. Jaeman Salmon 14. Alekolasimi Jones 15. Sean O'Sullivan 16. Harry Hayes 17. Josh Curran 19. Marcelo Montoya 20. Lipoi Hopoi 21. Jethro Rinakama 22. Gordon Chan Kum Tong 23. Logan Spinks
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Dolphins proved against the Storm last week that when their defence holds, they can score enough points to beat just about anyone. The Bulldogs proved against the Cowboys that their attack is just about incapable of scoring points against anyone. If the Dolphins defend as well as they did against the Storm and miminise the number of errors they make, they should add further misery to the struggling Bulldogs.
Tip: Dolphins by 8
PointsBet odds: Dolphins $1.50 (-5.5 $1.83) Bulldogs $2.55 (+5.5 $1.95)
Friday, May 8
Sydney Roosters vs. Gold Coast Titans
Polytec Stadium, Gosford, 6pm (AEST)
Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Hugo Savala 4. Robert Toia 5. Cody Ramsey 6. Daly Cherry-Evans 7. Sam Walker 8. Naufahu Whyte 9. Reece Robson 10. Spencer Leniu 11. Angus Crichton 12. Siua Wong 13. Victor Radley 14. Connor Watson 15. Egan Butcher 16. Nat Butcher 17. Salesi Foketi 18. Taylor Losalu 19. Benaiah Ioelu 20. Fetalaiga Pauga 21. Reece Foley 22. Billy Smith
Titans: 1. Keano Kini 2. Jenson Taumoepeau 3. Jojo Fifita 4. AJ Brimson 5. Phillip Sami 6. Jayden Campbell 7. Zane Harrison 8. Klese Haas 9. Oliver Pascoe 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 11. Chris Randall 12. Beau Fermor 13. Cooper Bai 14. Kurtis Morrin 15. Moeaki Fotuaika 16. Josh Patston 17. Arama Hau 18. Jaylan De Groot 19. Sam Verrills 20. Lachlan Ilias 21. Adam Christensen 22. Bodhi Sharpley
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Roosters continued their improving season with an outstanding first half against the Broncos last week, before dozing off after the break. They survived the scare, but will want to maintain their intensity throughout this clash as the Titans, who lost to the Raiders last week, are still capable of pulling off a shock win if they are taken too lightly.
Tip: Roosters by 14
PointsBet odds: Roosters $1.17 (-15.5 $1.83) Titans $4.85 (+15.5 $1.95)
North Queensland Cowboys vs. Parramatta Eels
Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 8pm (AEST)
Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Braidon Burns 3. Jaxon Purdue 4. Tomas Chester 5. Zac Laybutt 6. Jake Clifford 7. Tom Dearden 8. Coen Hess 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Jason Taumalolo 11. Heilum Luki 12. Sam McIntyre 13. Reuben Cotter 14. Soni Luke 15. Griffin Neame 16. Thomas Mikaele 17. Matthew Lodge 18. Xavier Kerrisk 19. Mason Barber 20. Kai O'Donnell 21. Kaiden Lahrs 22. Robert Derby
Eels: 1. Joash Papali'i 2. Brian Kelly 3. Jordan Samrani 4. Sean Russell 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Ronald Volkman 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Luca Moretti 9. Tallyn Da Silva 10. Junior Paulo 11. Kelma Tuilagi 12. Jack Williams 13. Jack de Belin 14. Dylan Walker 15. Saxon Pryke 16. Toni Mataele 17. Charlie Guymer 18. Apa Twidle 19. Teancum Brown 20. Jezaiah Funa-Luta 21. Araz Nanva 22. Lorenzo Talataina
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Cowboys looked very good at times during their victory over the Bulldogs, as their scrambling defence frustrated their opponents out of the game. The Eels put up a brave fight before being overrun by the superior Warriors. If the Cowboys present their best form they should beat the Eels well, if they switch off, they could be in trouble.
Tip: Cowboys by 10
PointsBet odds: Cowboys $1.40 (-8.5 $1.88) Eels $2.90 (+8.5 $1.88)
Saturday, May 9
St George Illawarra Dragons vs. Newcastle Knights
WIN Stadium, 3pm (AEST)
Dragons: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Setu Tu 3. Moses Suli 4. Valentine Holmes 5. Mathew Feagai 6. Daniel Atkinson 7. Kade Reed 8. Emre Guler 9. Damien Cook 10. Toby Couchman 11. Dylan Egan 12. Ryan Couchman 13. Hamish Stewart 14. Josh Kerr 15. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga 16. Blake Lawrie 17. Jacob Halangahu 18. Kyle Flanagan 19. Tyrell Sloan 20. Lyhkan King-Togia 21. Hame Sele 22. Christian Tuipulotu
Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Fletcher Sharpe 7. Dylan Brown 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Trey Mooney 11. Dylan Lucas 12. Jermaine McEwen 13. Mathew Croker 14. Sandon Smith 15. Tyson Frizell 16. Pasami Saulo 17. Francis Manuleleua 18. Harrison Graham 19. Fletcher Hunt 20. Cody Hopwood 21. Kyle McCarthy 22. James Schiller
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Dragons celebrated their first competition points of the season last week when they upset the bye, while the Knights looked to be doing it easy against the Rabbitohs before being caught up in a thrilling finish. The Dragons will take a lot of confidence from last week into this clash at home, but if things go to form the Knights should win comfortably.
Tip: Knights by 16
PointsBet odds: Dragons $3.10 (+8.5 $1.88) Knights $1.36 (-8.5 $1.880)
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Cronulla Sutherland Sharks
Accor Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)
Rabbitohs: 1. Jye Gray 2. Alex Johnston 3. Latrell Mitchell 4. Campbell Graham 5. Edward Kosi 6. Cody Walker 7. Ashton Ward 8. Keaon Koloamatangi 9. Bronson Garlick 10. Sean Keppie 11. Euan Aitken 12. Tallis Duncan 13. Cameron Murray 14. Matthew Dufty 15. Lachlan Hubner 16. Jamie Humphreys 17. Tevita Tatola 18. Peter Mamouzelos 19. Adam Elliott 20. Liam Le Blanc 21. Moala Graham-Taufa 22. Thomas Fletcher
Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Mawene Hiroti 3. Siosifa Talakai 4. KL Iro 5. Samuel Stonestreet 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Toby Rudolf 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes 14. Jesse Colquhoun 15. Billy Burns 16. Oregon Kaufusi 17. Thomas Hazelton 18. Hohepa Puru 19. Braden Hamlin-Uele 20. Riley Jones 21. Niwhai Puru 22. Chris Veaila
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Rabbitohs turned up to play the Knights last week and slept through most of the first half. Latrell Mitchell and Cody Walker snapped into action and managed to grab the lead in the second half, before mistakes saw the Knights take the win. The Sharks struggled early against the Tigers, but broke their back into the second half to run away with it. I'm not convinced that last week makes the Sharks a better team than the Rabbitohs.
Tip: Rabbitohs by 10
PointsBet odds: Rabbitohs $1.65 (-3.5 $1.88) Sharks $2.20 (+3.5 $1.880)
Manly Warringah Sea Eagles vs. Brisbane Broncos
4 Pines, 7:35pm (AEST)
Sea Eagles: 1. Tolutau Koula 2. Jason Saab 3. Clayton Faulalo 4. Reuben Garrick 5. Lehi Hopoate 6. Luke Brooks 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Brandon Wakeham 10. Ethan Bullemor 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jake Trbojevic 14. Jake Simpkin 15. Nathan Brown 16. Jackson Shereb 17. Siosiua Taukeiaho 18. Blake Wilson 19. Joey Walsh 20. Josh Feledy 21. Zach Dockar-Clay 22. Simione Laiafi
Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Josiah Karapani 3. Jesse Arthars 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Antonio Verhoeven 6. Ezra Mam 7. Thomas Duffy 8. Ben Talty 9. Cory Paix 10. Jack Gosiewski 11. Xavier Willison 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan 14. Josh Rogers 15. Preston Riki 16. Va'a Semu 17. Aublix Tawha 18. Hayze Perham 19. Phillip Coates 20. Jaiyden Hunt 21. Ben Hunt 22. Kane Bradley
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Sea Eagles went very close to beating the formidable Panthers last weekend, while the Broncos fought back after an awful first half to put a scare into the Roosters. This should be an absolute cracker of a game at a packed Brookvale, with the Sea Eagles playing with the belief that they can match it with the best of teams. Manly will need to be at their best to match it with the Broncos, who might just be a bit sharp for them.
Tip: Broncos by 6
PointsBet odds: Sea Eagles $1.77 (-1.5 $1.83) Broncos $2.05 (+1.5 $1.95)
Sunday, May 10
Melbourne Storm vs. Wests Tigers
AAMI Park, 2pm (AEST)
Storm: 1. Sualauvi Faalogo 2. William Warbrick 3. Jack Howarth 4. Nick Meaney 5. Hugo Peel 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Shawn Blore 12. Ativalu Lisati 13. Trent Loiero 14. Trent Toelau 15. Joe Chan 16. Davvy Moale 17. Cooper Clarke 18. Stanley Huen 19. Manaia Waitere 20. Jack Hetherington 21. Lazarus Vaalepu 22. Moses Leo
Tigers: 1. Heath Mason 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Patrick Herbert 4. Taylan May 5. Luke Laulilii 6. Jarome Luai 7. Jock Madden 8. Terrell May 9. Tristan Hope 10. Fonua Pole 11. Sione Fainu 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Alex Twal 14. Latu Fainu 15. Bunty Afoa 16. Alex Seyfarth 17. Royce Hunt 18. Mavrik Geyer 19. Jeral Skelton 20. Charlie Murray 21. Tony Sukkar 22. Javon Andrews
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Storm looked determined to break their slump last week against the Dolphins. They started well, with lots of passion in their defence, but fell away in the second half to lose, again. The Tigers were missing some key players for their trip to Shark Park and things got decidedly worse when Adam Doueihi injured his shoulder early. This is a tough one to pick, at full strength the Tigers would get the nod, but surely the Storm a due for a win.
Tip: Storm by 8
PointsBet odds: Storm $1.55 (-5.5 $1.83) Tigers $2.40 (+5.5 $1.95)
Canberra Raiders vs. Penrith Panthers
GIO Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)
Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Savelio Tamale 3. Sebastian Kris 4. Matthew Timoko 5. Jed Stuart 6. Ethan Strange 7. Ethan Sanders 8. Corey Horsburgh 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Simi Sasagi 13. Jayden Brailey 14. Owen Pattie 15. Daine Laurie 16. Ata Mariota 17. Morgan Smithies 18. Chevy Stewart 19. Jordan Uta 20. Ethan Alaia 21. Jake Clydsdale 22. Sione Finau
Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Thomas Jenkins 3. Paul Alamoti 4. Casey McLean 5. Brian To'o 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Freddy Lussick 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. Luke Garner 13. Isaah Yeo 14. Jack Cole 15. Scott Sorensen 16. Liam Henry 17. Izack Tago 18. Billy Phillips 19. Billy Scott 20. Kalani Going 21. Sione Fonua 22. Luron Patea
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Raiders overcame the difficult Titans last week, while the Panthers similarly had a torrid time in dispatching the Sea Eagles. This should be an exciting, open game, with both teams bristling with attacking talent. The Raiders will be set for an ambush, knowing a win here will boost their confidence and catapult them back towards the Top 8 where they fell they belong. The Panthers should however be too good.
Tip: Panthers by 14
PointsBet odds: Raiders $3.40 (+10.5 $1.83) Panthers $1.30 (-10.5 $1.95)
BYE:
Warriors
All odds correct at time of publication. Check pointsbet.com.au for the latest.