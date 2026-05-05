NRL Round 10: Teams, line-ups, tips, odds, everything you need to know for the weekend

Open Extended Reactions

The NRL season rolls into Round 10, with the Panthers standing out at the top of the ladder as the most reliable team in the competition. Some of the other more favoured teams are just as likely to lose by 30 as they are to win by 30. Injuries are playing a part as always, but two of the pre-season favourites are suffering from way more than just injuries.

Good luck with your tips.

Thursday, May 7

Suncorp Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)

Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jack Bostock 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Selwyn Cobbo 6. Brad Schneider 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Thomas Flegler 9. Max Plath 10. Francis Molo 11. Connelly Lemuelu 12. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 13. Morgan Knowles 14. Ray Stone 15. Tom Gilbert 16. Felise Kaufusi 17. Oryn Keeley 18. Kodi Nikorima 19. Jeremy Marshall-King 20. Trai Fuller 21. Tevita Naufahu 22. Lewis Symonds

- Enter your NRL Tipping Competition tips today with footytips.com.au

Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Jonathan Sua 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Enari Tuala 6. Matt Burton 7. Lachlan Galvin 8. Samuel Hughes 9. Bailey Hayward 10. Leo Thompson 11. Sitili Tupouniua 12. Jacob Preston 13. Jaeman Salmon 14. Alekolasimi Jones 15. Sean O'Sullivan 16. Harry Hayes 17. Josh Curran 19. Marcelo Montoya 20. Lipoi Hopoi 21. Jethro Rinakama 22. Gordon Chan Kum Tong 23. Logan Spinks

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Dolphins proved against the Storm last week that when their defence holds, they can score enough points to beat just about anyone. The Bulldogs proved against the Cowboys that their attack is just about incapable of scoring points against anyone. If the Dolphins defend as well as they did against the Storm and miminise the number of errors they make, they should add further misery to the struggling Bulldogs.

Tip: Dolphins by 8

PointsBet odds: Dolphins $1.50 (-5.5 $1.83) Bulldogs $2.55 (+5.5 $1.95)

GET YOUR NRL FIX WITH ESPN Stay across all the big NRL news -- sign up to our weekly newsletters here! SUBSCRIBE

Friday, May 8

Polytec Stadium, Gosford, 6pm (AEST)

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Hugo Savala 4. Robert Toia 5. Cody Ramsey 6. Daly Cherry-Evans 7. Sam Walker 8. Naufahu Whyte 9. Reece Robson 10. Spencer Leniu 11. Angus Crichton 12. Siua Wong 13. Victor Radley 14. Connor Watson 15. Egan Butcher 16. Nat Butcher 17. Salesi Foketi 18. Taylor Losalu 19. Benaiah Ioelu 20. Fetalaiga Pauga 21. Reece Foley 22. Billy Smith

Titans: 1. Keano Kini 2. Jenson Taumoepeau 3. Jojo Fifita 4. AJ Brimson 5. Phillip Sami 6. Jayden Campbell 7. Zane Harrison 8. Klese Haas 9. Oliver Pascoe 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 11. Chris Randall 12. Beau Fermor 13. Cooper Bai 14. Kurtis Morrin 15. Moeaki Fotuaika 16. Josh Patston 17. Arama Hau 18. Jaylan De Groot 19. Sam Verrills 20. Lachlan Ilias 21. Adam Christensen 22. Bodhi Sharpley

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Roosters continued their improving season with an outstanding first half against the Broncos last week, before dozing off after the break. They survived the scare, but will want to maintain their intensity throughout this clash as the Titans, who lost to the Raiders last week, are still capable of pulling off a shock win if they are taken too lightly.

Tip: Roosters by 14

PointsBet odds: Roosters $1.17 (-15.5 $1.83) Titans $4.85 (+15.5 $1.95)

Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Braidon Burns 3. Jaxon Purdue 4. Tomas Chester 5. Zac Laybutt 6. Jake Clifford 7. Tom Dearden 8. Coen Hess 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Jason Taumalolo 11. Heilum Luki 12. Sam McIntyre 13. Reuben Cotter 14. Soni Luke 15. Griffin Neame 16. Thomas Mikaele 17. Matthew Lodge 18. Xavier Kerrisk 19. Mason Barber 20. Kai O'Donnell 21. Kaiden Lahrs 22. Robert Derby

Eels: 1. Joash Papali'i 2. Brian Kelly 3. Jordan Samrani 4. Sean Russell 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Ronald Volkman 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Luca Moretti 9. Tallyn Da Silva 10. Junior Paulo 11. Kelma Tuilagi 12. Jack Williams 13. Jack de Belin 14. Dylan Walker 15. Saxon Pryke 16. Toni Mataele 17. Charlie Guymer 18. Apa Twidle 19. Teancum Brown 20. Jezaiah Funa-Luta 21. Araz Nanva 22. Lorenzo Talataina

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Cowboys looked very good at times during their victory over the Bulldogs, as their scrambling defence frustrated their opponents out of the game. The Eels put up a brave fight before being overrun by the superior Warriors. If the Cowboys present their best form they should beat the Eels well, if they switch off, they could be in trouble.

Tip: Cowboys by 10

PointsBet odds: Cowboys $1.40 (-8.5 $1.88) Eels $2.90 (+8.5 $1.88)