Daniel Saifiti medically retires due to shoulder issue

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Dolphins prop Daniel Saifiti is set to confirm his medical retirement after a shoulder issue refused to come good.

The 30-year-old NSW powerhouse had surgery last year and all rehabilitation attempts have not been able to get him to a point where he can play NRL again.

He is expected to front a media conference on Monday afternoon to formally announce the news.

Saifiti's last game for the Dolphins was in round eight against Canberra last year. He was the club's best player in his short stint after signing in 2025 after playing 183 NRL games for Newcastle.

Daniel Saifiti of the Dolphins. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

He represented NSW in seven State of Origin matches and was a key member of the successful sides that won the 2019 and 2021 series.

A proud Fijian man, he also represented the Bati in three Tests.

Saifiti's signing at the Dolphins was a big deal after former Brisbane prop Thomas Flegler had linked with the club the previous year.

Flegler missed most of the 2024 season and all of 2025 with nerve damage in a shoulder. The Dolphins went close to playing finals in both seasons. The loss of both last year was a massive blow to their hopes and they ran out of puff at the back end of 2025.

Dolphins hooker Jeremy Marshall-King, meantime, is set to return for his first NRL game of the season against Canterbury on Thursday night after recovering from a knee injury.

He is likely to share the hooking duties with in-form utility Max Plath.

The Dolphins also welcome back five-eighth Kodi Nikorima from suspension.