NRL Round 10 tipping, expert tips, best tips, sure thing, upset chance

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Round 9 saw plenty of points scored and some really close contests. The Storm continued to baffle with their form, while the Bulldogs showed no signs of improvement. The Panthers squeaked home against the Sea Eagles, who continue to prove they are a completely different team under Kieran Foran.

Tipping all the winners each weekend is near impossible, so we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.

The sure thing

Sydney Roosters vs. Gold Coast Titans, Polytec Stadium, Gosford, Friday May 8, 6pm (AEST)

The Roosters blew the Broncos away in the first half last week before failing to control the momentum after the break and allowing Reece Walsh to run wild. They held on for the victory, but Trent Robinson would be working hard on their defence this week ahead of this clash with the Titans.

The Gold Coast must be a frustrating team to follow, they show so much potential and yet struggle to put it all together on game day. They can prove dangerous to any team if everything clicks, but mistakes kill them every time.

The Roosters take this game to Gosford, where they should win convincingly.

Round 10 sure thing: Roosters

Daniel Tupou of the Roosters celebrates with teammates after scoring a try Matt King/Getty Images

The toss of the coin

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles vs. Brisbane Broncos, 4 Pines Park, Saturday May 9, 7:35pm (AEST)

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The Sea Eagles fought hard for the full 80 minutes before succumbing to the Panthers last week, while the Broncos allowed the Roosters to run all over them in the first half before turning on the attacking flair after the break. Reece Walsh was returning from injury and he seems to take a bit of time to fit back into the side. It only took him 40 minutes, because he was back to his very best in the second half.

The Sea Eagles will take a lot of confidence from their effort against the Panthers, but they will have expended a lot of physical and emotional energy in the loss. It is sometimes difficult to put together back-to-back performances of that magnitude.

This game really could go either way in front of a packed Brookvale, but I think the Brocnos might just have enough class to get the job done.

Toss of the coin game winner: Broncos

The roughie

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Cronulla Sutherland Sharks, Accor Stadium, Saturday May 9, 5:30pm (AEST)

The Rabbitohs slept through most of their first half against the Knights last week, and although they finally caught up and took the lead, their defence remained as steadfast as tissue paper on a rainy day. They really can't leak that many tries and expect to attack their way to victory on the back of Latrell Mitchell.

The Sharks had a tough start against the Tigers, before eventually overcoming the visitors and running away with the game. Their defence showed more resolve than it had in recent weeks.

This game will be won by the team who turns up to tackle, as both are more than capable of scoring plenty of points. After what I can only imagine will be a sound kick up the backside from Wayne Bennett, the Rabbitohs should come out firing on both sides of the ball, but if you are looking for a bit of value in an upset victory, the Sharks could be your team this week.

Round 10 roughie: Sharks

Click here for a full guide to NRL Round 10.