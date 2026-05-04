NRL midweek mail R10: Tough Origin call; Ramsey's revival

Josh Reynolds and Matt Bungard dive into the NRL expansion side's courting of Wests Tigers captain Jarome Luai. (1:57)

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The NRL rarely stands still.

Between training sessions, media appearances, and behind-the-scenes conversations, new storylines often begin to emerge before the weekend arrives.

Throughout the week, ESPN will be gathering notes, insights, and updates from around the competition as clubs prepare for Round 10.

Teddy for Blues?

Sydney Roosters and NSW Blues hooker Reece Robson has thrown his support behind his skipper James Tedesco's potential Origin selection.

"Definitely," Robson said when asked if Tedesco should be the Blues fullback in 2026.

"There's a lot of great talent out there, but it's hard to go past his form at the moment. He's been unreal."

Robson also spoke on his own Blues ambitions, admitting he is hoping to play Origin once again.

"It's always a dream to pull on that jersey," he said.

"I'd obviously grab it with both hands and run with it."

Is James Tedesco Origin bound? Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Roosters injuries

Mark Nawaqanitawase underwent surgery for a syndesmosis injury today, James Tedesco confirmed.

"It's disappointing for him and the team, but if you have surgery it's usually a pretty quick turnaround," Tedesco said of his teammate's setback.

Tedesco also said that Angus Crichton's knee injury "isn't too bad", and expects him to return in 1-2 weeks.

Mark Nawaqanitawase has undergone surgery for a syndesmosis injury. Photo by Matt King/Getty Images

Ramsey's revival

Cody Ramsey returned for his first NRL game in four years on the weekend after suffering a long battle with ulcerative colitis, a feat that he and his teammates were buzzing about on Monday.

"It puts a smile on your face," Tedesco said of Ramsey's return.

"Obviously his journey and the story he's been through to get back playing 1st grade after so long in the game, and what he had to go through physically and mentally -- it's a really exciting, really proud moment for us to see him on the field."

Reece Robson echoed the sentiment, saying "It was unreal".

"For me to hear more about his story since being here at the club with him, it just makes you so happy to see something like that and to see what he's had to overcome to get back out there on the field," he said.

Ramsey admitted that while he's stoked to be back playing footy, he hopes to continue to raise awareness around the condition.

"I think that there should be awareness [around] ulcerative colitis," he admitted.

"I've had thousands of messages, I've spoken to kids, and when I was in hospital, there was a kid that was 12 years old that had the same thing going on.

" So I'd always want people to know what happened to me for sure, just because there are people living like that... it could happen to you."