NRL: Jahream Bula re-signs with Wests Tigers through 2030

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Wests Tigers have moved on from the eventual departure of skipper Jarome Luai, re-signing star fullback Jahream Bula through to the end of the 2030 NRL season.

Bula will wear the black and gold No. 1 jersey for four more seasons, the Tigers squaring away one of their most prized assets just a week after it was revealed Luai would jump ship to the PNG Chiefs in 2028.

Bula's extension does however come on the back of new deals for Taylan and Terrell May, who also both re-signed through to 2030.

"I'm really grateful for the opportunity to remain with the Tigers for the next four seasons," Bula said.

"The culture and connection that we have as a group is special, and I'm excited to be part of what we're building. I love being here and I'm looking forward to growing my game under Benji and helping bring the Club success."

Bula had been linked with a move away from the Tigers, with the Bulldogs and Dragons both at one point reportedly interested in signing the talented No. 1.