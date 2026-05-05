Ilias axed by Titans as Roosters name injured Crichton

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Lachlan Ilias has been dropped by a third club in as many NRL seasons as Gold Coast coach Josh Hannay looks to halt the struggling Titans' form.

Ilias landed at the Gold Coast after being moved on by South Sydney and St George Illawarra in successive seasons but has been dumped to the bench for Friday's clash with the Sydney Roosters in Gosford.

First-year Titans coach Hannay has backed schoolboy prodigy Zane Harrison in the No. 7 jersey for his debut, with late-blooming winger Jensen Taumoepeau also making his NRL bow against the injury-depleted Roosters.

Lachlan Ilias of the Titans. Matt King/Getty Images

Cody Ramsey, who marked his comeback from ulcerative colitis in last week's win over Brisbane, starts on the wing for the Roosters in place of the injured Mark Nawaqanitawase.

Lindsay Collins (concussion) is replaced by Spencer Leniu in the front row.

Angus Crichton has been named to play for the Tri-colours despite battling a knee issue that has threatened to derail his hopes of a NSW State of Origin recall.

In Friday's other game, Tallyn Da Silva starts at hooker for Parramatta at the expense of Ryley Smith (sternum) as the Eels head to Townsville to face North Queensland.

Elsewhere, Canterbury coach Cameron Ciraldo has resisted mass changes as the Bulldogs - winless in their last three games - face the Dolphins in Brisbane on Thursday.

Sitili Tupouniua comes in for Josh Curran in the sole change to Ciraldo's starting side as the Dolphins welcome back Jeremy Marshall-King and Kodi Nikorima on the interchange.

On Saturday, St George Illawarra captain Clint Gutherson (hamstring) returns at fullback as the Dragons host an unchanged Newcastle.

Jye Gray slots back in at fullback for South Sydney against Cronulla, with halfback Ashton Ward and winger Ed Kosi also coming into Wayne Bennett's starting side.

Brisbane will turn to Tom Duffy to replace Adam Reynolds (concussion) for their trip to face Manly on Saturday night.

Halfback Jamal Fogarty is back in the mix for the Sea Eagles against a Broncos side that includes Antonio Verhoeven on the wing and Phillip Coates - brother of Xavier - among the bench options.

Jahrome Hughes returns at halfback for Melbourne against a depleted Wests Tigers, while in Sunday's other game Ethan Strange and Hudson Young are back on deck as Canberra host Penrith.