'Haven't heard anything': Bai dodges PNG question

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Cooper Bai has dodged a question about moving to the PNG Chiefs, as the Gold Coast forward admits the Titans' playing group let their club down in round nine.

The son of PNG legend and Chiefs board member Marcus, Bai looms as an obvious target for the Port Moresby-based side that enters the premiership in 2028.

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The gifted forward shunned interest from Melbourne and the Sydney Roosters to sign a new two-year deal with the Titans in February.

But Bai has already garnered cult hero status in PNG after nine NRL games and can negotiate with the Chiefs from November.

"I haven't heard anything, I'll just leave that," a laughing Bai said when asked about a possible move to the Chiefs.

He lauded the Chiefs for pulling off a major coup to sign four-time premiership winner Jarome Luai as their maiden recruit last week.

Cooper Bai in action for the Titans. bai

"With the calibre of player he is, it's going to be really good for the Chiefs," Bai said.

"They've still got a 30-man squad they've got to fit. That's a really good start for them."

Facing the Roosters this Friday, Bai admitted the Titans could not afford a repeat of their woeful round-nine loss.

The Titans were favourites hosting a struggling Canberra side that was without Josh Papalii, Ethan Strange, Hudson Young, Xavier Savage and Zac Hosking last Saturday.

Well-rested off the bye, Gold Coast leaked three tries in the opening 20 minutes to trail 16-0 and were flattered by the 28-12 end score.

"We definitely felt like we let down not only Josh (Hannay, coach) but our whole staff here," Bai said.

"They put in countless hours of work to get us to where we need to be physically and mentally."

In response to the round-nine loss, first-year coach Hannay has dropped playmaker Lachie Ilias, who struggled to spark the Titans.

Right winger Sialetili Faeamani bombed a certain try in the first half with the line open in front of him, but is sidelined with a knee issue.

Highly rated playmaker Zane Harrison and winger Jensen Taumoepeau will debut in their places, with Bai vowing the Titans would clean their act up on Friday.

"We've got to move forward now and never let a performance like that happen again," he said.