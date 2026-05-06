Try-scoring ace Johnston formally signs with PNG Chiefs

Josh Reynolds and Matt Bungard dive into the NRL expansion side's courting of Wests Tigers captain Jarome Luai. (1:57)

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Alex Johnston has officially signed with the PNG Chiefs, apologising for "going off early" last week.

The NRL's greatest-ever try-scorer is the second player to commit to the Chiefs, after four-time premiership-winning superstar Jarome Luai became the expansion club's inaugural signing.

Johnston will join the club for their entry to the NRL in 2028 and is intent on bowing out in glorious fashion with a second -- or perhaps even a third -- premiership with South Sydney before his departure.

The 31-year-old spruiked his impending move to PNG on social media last week, hours before Luai was unveiled as the club's first marquee signing, but said he didn't mean to steal the Wests Tigers playmaker's thunder.

"There was no intent to sabotage anything," Johnston said on Wednesday. "I genuinely thought I'd signed."

The Chiefs' coup comes just two months after Johnston surpassed the legendary Ken Irvine to become the most prolific try-scorer in premiership history.

South Sydney try-scoring freak Alex Johnston is the first player to sign for the Papua New Guinea Chiefs. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

While he always thought he would finish as a one-club player with Souths, the 2014 grand final winner said he felt an "obligation" to represent his homeland.

"Having my PNG heritage, it was almost like a duty or an obligation," the 12-capped PNG Kumul said.

"When the team got announced, I felt like I had to go over there and represent my family, my nan, as best I can."