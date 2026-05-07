The 10 players leading the NRL Rookie of the Year race: Round 10

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The Rookie of the Year race is beginning to properly take shape.

With the season settling into rhythm, the narratives around the games brightest young stars have become less about projection and more about action. While some prospects have made their presence known from their first NRL clash, others have quietly put the work into their craft behind the scenes.

Here's where the race stands after Round 10.

1. Cooper Clarke - Storm

There may not be a rookie playing with a higher weekly floor right now than Clarke. The young Storm middle has quietly become one of Melbourne's most dependable rotation forwards, handling difficult minutes in a system that demands defensive trust and consistency. What strengthens his case is the lack of drop-off. He's contributing every week, and the Storm already look comfortable relying on him in key moments.

Melbourne Storm's Cooper Clarke goes toe-to-toe with Dolphins forward Tom Gilbert. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

2. Cooper Bai - Titans

Bai remains one of the biggest threats to Clarke's top spot. The Titans forward continues producing genuine punch through the middle while handling increasing responsibility as the season progresses. Few rookie forwards are carrying the ball with the same level of aggression and confidence right now, and his impact has become one of the more consistent positives in Gold Coast's season.

Cooper Bai of the Titans runs the ball. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

3. Ethan Sanders - Raiders

Sanders still owns one of the biggest rookie moments of the season after steering Canberra to a golden-point win in Round 1, and his composure continues to stand out. Rookie halves naturally attract attention in award races, particularly when they're leading a competitive side, and Sanders has handled the pressure well. The next challenge is sustaining that level through the middle portion of the year.

Ethan Sanders of the Raiders runs the ball. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

4. Billy Phillips - Panthers

Phillips is building one of the quieter but more impressive rookie campaigns in the competition. He's not producing headline moments, but earning and holding a role in Penrith's middle rotation carries significant weight on its own. The Panthers continue trusting him in important defensive moments, and his consistency has become a major part of his case.

Billy Phillips of the Panthers runs the ball. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

5. Sialetili Faeamani - Titans

Few rookies have produced the same level of attacking output as Faeamani this season. The Titans outside back has consistently generated yardage, tackle busts and points, quickly emerging as one of the club's most dangerous young weapons. Injuries have slightly interrupted his momentum, but when fully fit, his impact has been difficult to ignore.

Sialetili Faeamani of the Titans scores a try against the Eels. Matt King/Getty Images

6. Francis Manuleleua - Knights

Manuleleua is quickly becoming one of the bigger risers in the race. The powerful Knights forward has brought energy and explosiveness since arriving in first grade, with Newcastle already rewarding him with increased opportunity. His starting performance against the Roosters, which included a try assist, two line breaks and more than 120 running metres, showed exactly why the club rates him so highly moving forward.

Francis Manuleleua of the Knights makes a break against the Roosters. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

7. Heamasi Makasini - Tigers

Makasini entered the season carrying enormous hype, and while his campaign is still developing, the upside remains obvious. The Tigers youngster continues showing flashes of why he's regarded as one of the game's premier teenage prospects, with his size and physicality already translating at NRL level. If he strings together a consistent month, he has the talent to climb rapidly.

Heamasi Makasini of the Tigers scores in the corner against the Panthers. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

8. Setu Tu - Dragons

Setu Tu continues finding ways to stay in the conversation through attacking impact. The Dragons rookie has shown strong instincts around the tryline and looks increasingly comfortable in first grade each week. Team inconsistency has made it difficult for him to generate major momentum, but individually, his trajectory remains positive.

Setu Tu of the Dragons scores a try against the Bulldogs. Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

9. Oliver Pascoe - Titans

Pascoe's rise has been one of the more underrated developments in recent weeks. Increased opportunity has allowed the young hooker to showcase his composure and energy around the ruck, and there's growing confidence internally about his long-term future. If his role continues expanding, he could quickly become one of the bigger movers in this race.

Oliver Pascoe of the Titans celebrates victory over the Dragons. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

10. Jonathan Sua - Bulldogs

Sua has quietly forced his way into the conversation through pure production. The Bulldogs winger has looked increasingly comfortable at NRL level, regularly generating strong yardage carries while showing the finishing ability that made him one of Canterbury's most highly regarded pathway prospects. With his spot now appearing more secure, momentum is beginning to build around his campaign.