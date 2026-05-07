Isaako stars as Dolphins heap more pain on Bulldogs

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Canterbury's spluttering attack showed signs of life before a Jamayne Isaako hat-trick fired the Dolphins to a dominant NRL win in Brisbane.

The goal-kicking winger, headed to Melbourne next season, had three tries inside 45 minutes as the Dolphins prevailed 44-12 on Thursday at Suncorp Stadium.

Trailing 12-4, they scored 40 consecutive points to outdo last week's comeback effort against the Storm when they managed 28 straight points.

Back-to-back victories shot the Dolphins (4-5) into the top 10 and just two wins outside the top three.

Jamayne Isaako of the Dolphins dives to score against the Bulldogs. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

It was a sixth loss in seven games for the Bulldogs (3-6), last year's top-four side entering the round with the second-fewest points behind winless St George Illawarra.

Helped by a flurry of first-half penalties, the Bulldogs called the shots to build an early buffer.

Jaeman Salmon barged through to score under the posts and, after Isaako had kicked a restart out on the full, Stephen Crichton scored from a clever Connor Tracey pass into space.

Isaako scored himself in between those two Bulldogs efforts and then made a match-turning play in the 30th minute, beating his man to a loose Lachlan Galvin pass and setting up Selwyn Cobbo for his first try.

Jacob Preston was sin-binned for a late tackle on Isaiya Katoa and the Dolphins clicked through the gears, Isaako scoring either side of the break.

Fit-again pair Jeremy Marshall-King and Jack Bostock both scored, before the busy Kodi Nikorima was rewarded with a try of his own when set up by halves partner Katoa.

It was party time when Cobbo got the ball in space and, shaping to kick, ran around Tracey for the Dolphins' eighth try.