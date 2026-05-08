Joey Walsh to hold Sea Eagles' halfback jersey

Joey Walsh will remain Manly's starting halfback against Brisbane after Jamal Fogarty failed to recover from his groin injury in time to play.
It comes as the Broncos prepare to welcome veteran playmaker Ben Hunt back from a knee injury for Saturday's clash at Brookvale Oval.
Rated the Sea Eagles' top halves prospect in a generation, 19-year-old Walsh had an impressive first NRL start in last week's tight loss to ladder-leading Penrith.
He is now tasked with helping the seventh-placed Sea Eagles neutralise Reece Walsh and the reigning premiers.
"I just want him to do exactly what he did last week, I thought he was outstanding," said Manly's interim coach Kieran Foran.
"For a 19-year-old to come in up against Penrith especially, and play the way in which he did, just speaks volumes of the sort of character and player Joey is. I don't want him to change anything."
Foran remains confident Fogarty's injury, suffered late in the round-eight win over Parramatta, is not a long-term issue.
"He was touch-and-go," Foran said.
"We felt it was best for Jamal to give him another week. He just wasn't quite 100 percent.
"They can be tricky, those groin injuries, and it's only round 10. We don't want to further injure him."
Hunt had expected to miss up to eight weeks with his knee injury but returns after five to face Manly.
Broncos coach Michael Maguire insists there is no risk bringing the 36-year-old Hunt back early for the depleted Broncos, who have 11 players unavailable against Manly.
"He's ticked all the boxes," said Maguire, who will push Tom Duffy out of the starting side.
"Physios, doctors, everyone's happy with him and he's trained really well."
Manly held an emotional tribute for Jake Trbojevic on the field at Brookvale Oval on Friday morning ahead of the veteran forward's 250th game.
The eldest Trbojevic has enjoyed a solid five weeks since Foran replaced Anthony Seibold as coach and is currently captaining the side in the absence ohf is injured brother Tom.
Foran started at five-eighth for Trbojevic's NRL debut in 2013 and now rates the 32-year-old among the best defenders he has ever seen.
"When you talk about some of the best defensive players of the NRL, of all time, you often refer to Trevor Gillmeister and guys like that that were tough as nails and could chop blokes down," Foran said.
"I put Jake in that category. Jake has been a once in a lifetime defender and anyone that's played alongside him values it enormously."
Trbojevic is yet to trigger a contract option to remain with the Sea Eagles beyond this season, but is leaning towards continuing.
A series of concussions threw his playing future into doubt last year and the passionate clubman is wary of outstaying his welcome.
The Sea Eagles had initially set round 10 as the deadline for Trbojevic to reach a decision on his future, but are now prepared to give the veteran more time.
"At the end of the day, Jake will do what's best for the club. That's what he's done his entire career," Foran said.
"From the club's point of view, we'd love him to go around (again), but he's got to make that decision."