Joey Walsh to hold Sea Eagles' halfback jersey

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Joey Walsh will remain Manly's starting halfback against Brisbane after Jamal Fogarty failed to recover from his groin injury in time to play.

It comes as the Broncos prepare to welcome veteran playmaker Ben Hunt back from a knee injury for Saturday's clash at Brookvale Oval.

Rated the Sea Eagles' top halves prospect in a generation, 19-year-old Walsh had an impressive first NRL start in last week's tight loss to ladder-leading Penrith.

He is now tasked with helping the seventh-placed Sea Eagles neutralise Reece Walsh and the reigning premiers.

"I just want him to do exactly what he did last week, I thought he was outstanding," said Manly's interim coach Kieran Foran.

Joey Walsh of the Sea Eagles. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

"For a 19-year-old to come in up against Penrith especially, and play the way in which he did, just speaks volumes of the sort of character and player Joey is. I don't want him to change anything."

Foran remains confident Fogarty's injury, suffered late in the round-eight win over Parramatta, is not a long-term issue.

"He was touch-and-go," Foran said.

"We felt it was best for Jamal to give him another week. He just wasn't quite 100 percent.

"They can be tricky, those groin injuries, and it's only round 10. We don't want to further injure him."